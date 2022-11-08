Men’s basketball rolls in season opener 87-56

Box Score VESTAL, NY – Junior center Tariq Balogun scored 17 points in his Bearcats debut and the 6-foot-10 center led five Binghamton players in double digits in an 87-56 season-opening win over visiting Cazenovia Monday night at the Events Center.

Balogun, one of three transfers in the starting lineup, did his damage in just 16 minutes of action. They hit 5-of-5 from the floor and 7-of-11 from the free throw line. Joining Balogun in double figures were Juniors Armon Harried (16 pts.) and John McGriff (15 pts.), Graduate student Miles Gibson (11 pts.) and sophomore Matt Solomon (11 pts.).

The Bearcats jumped out to a 23-10 cushion and led by Balogun (12) and McGriff (13), extended the margin to 21, 53-32, at intermission. Binghamton shot 55 percent in the opening half.

Binghamton then held the Division III Wildcats to 24 points (on 24% shooting) in the second half.

“I thought in the first half we were super nervous,” head Coach Levell Sanders said. “We settled down in the second half and started to guard a little better. If we have a guy like Tariq we have to use him … get him more touches. We have to put our focus on defense. Getting stops gives us the opportunity to get out and run. We still have some work to do but I’m happy we got this first game out of our system.”

Gibson and Harried had nine rebounds apiece to pace the Bearcats. Senior guard and preseason all-conference selection Jacob Falko chipped in eight points and team-highs of five assists and four steals. All 10 healthy BU players saw action.

Binghamton next plays at Marist on Saturday night in Poughkeepsie.