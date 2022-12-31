Men’s Basketball Rings in New Year with New Foe Saturday

WASHINGTON – GW men’s basketball sets its sights on Atlantic 10 play with the conference opener against A-10 newcomer Loyola Chicago on Saturday afternoon. Tip is scheduled for 4 pm ET with live coverage on ESPN+ and in Chicago on NBC Sports Chicago.

ADAMS AMONG A-10’S MOST IMPROVED

Graduate student Brendan Adams has more than doubled his previous career-best scoring average with 16.8 ppg this year. The only player in the A-10 to see a larger jump in scoring output from last year than Adams’ +8.6 is Fordham’s Khalid Moore, who is averaging 15.1 ppg after posting 5.2 ppg at Georgia Tech last year.

Adams is also posting career bests in field goal percentage (48.4%, previous: 39.4%), 3-point percentage (34.2%, previous: 28.9%), rebounding (4.5, previous: 3.7), and assists (2.5, previous: 2.1). Prior to his current 15-game stretch of double-figure scoring, Adams had scored double digits in just 23 of his first 105 career games between UConn and GW.

EDWARDS EMERGING
First-year Maximus Edwards has scored double figures in four consecutive games, averaging 14.3 ppg and 6.3 rpg while shooting 49% (20/41) from the field during that span. Edwards earned A-10 Rookie of the Week honors on Dec. 19 after his first career double-double against Coppin State (16 pts / 12 reb).

Edwards is second among A-10 Rookies in scoring and rebounding this year with 10.0 ppg and 5.7 rpg. His 100 shot attempts are the second-most among A-10 rookies, as he ranks ninth among Qualifiers in field goal percentage.

PACKING THE PAINT

GW scored 44 points in the paint in each of its first two games in Hawai’i, its most in a game this season. The Colonials are 10th in the country in 2-point field goal percentage for the season, shooting 58.8% inside the arc. That mark has led GW to an effective field goal percentage of 53.6% for the year, and third-best in the A-10 and 57th in the NCAA.

A LOOK AT THE RAMBLERS
Loyola Chicago was picked fourth in their first season in the Atlantic 10 after finishing 25-8 and winning the Missouri Valley last season, falling to Ohio State in the NCAA First Round. This year’s squad, under second-year head Coach Drew Valentine, needed to replace a significant amount from last year, currently ranking 12th in the A-10 in minutes continuity.

Philip Alston is the team’s leading scorer at 13.3 ppg and top rebounder with 5.7 rebounds per contest. Braden Norris, a Preseason All-A-10 pick, is the Lone other double-digit scorer with 11.3 ppg.

The Ramblers have seen a similar non-conference story to GW, going 6-6, but have turned things around with four wins in their last six games. Loyola is 38th in the country, and second in the A-10, in effective field goal percentage at 54.5%. The Ramblers are also highly efficient inside the arc, ranking 15th in the Nation at 57.5%.

