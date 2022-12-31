Men’s Basketball Rings in New Year with New Foe Saturday

GW men’s basketball sets its sights on Atlantic 10 play with the conference opener against A-10 newcomer Loyola Chicago on Saturday afternoon. Tip is scheduled for 4 pm ET with live coverage on ESPN+ and in Chicago on NBC Sports Chicago.

Brendan Adams

Graduate studenthas more than doubled his previous career-best scoring average with 16.8 ppg this year. The only player in the A-10 to see a larger jump in scoring output from last year than Adams’ +8.6 is Fordham’s Khalid Moore, who is averaging 15.1 ppg after posting 5.2 ppg at Georgia Tech last year.

Adams is also posting career bests in field goal percentage (48.4%, previous: 39.4%), 3-point percentage (34.2%, previous: 28.9%), rebounding (4.5, previous: 3.7), and assists (2.5, previous: 2.1). Prior to his current 15-game stretch of double-figure scoring, Adams had scored double digits in just 23 of his first 105 career games between UConn and GW.

EDWARDS EMERGING

First-year Maximus Edwards has scored double figures in four consecutive games, averaging 14.3 ppg and 6.3 rpg while shooting 49% (20/41) from the field during that span. Edwards earned A-10 Rookie of the Week honors on Dec. 19 after his first career double-double against Coppin State (16 pts / 12 reb).

Edwards is second among A-10 Rookies in scoring and rebounding this year with 10.0 ppg and 5.7 rpg. His 100 shot attempts are the second-most among A-10 rookies, as he ranks ninth among Qualifiers in field goal percentage.

PACKING THE PAINT