Men’s Basketball Returns To The Walter Pyramid Monday

LONG BEACH, Calif. — Long Beach State Returns to the Walter Pyramid for four straight home games, starting out by hosting Life Pacific out of San Dimas. Monday night’s contest marks the first meeting between the programs, and will be televised live on ESPN+.

Game:………………………….. Long Beach State vs. Life Pacific

Date:…………………………………. Monday, December 19, 2022

Time:………………………………………… …………………….. 7 p.m

Location:………………………………………… Long Beach, Calif.

Arena:………………………………………… Galen Center (4,200)

TV:………………………………………… ………………………. ESPN+

TV Talent:………………………….. Jason Schwartz, Dave Miller

Webcast:………………………………………… …………….. ESPN+

Radio:………………………………………… ………………………. N/A

Live Stats:…………………………………… beachlivestats.com

RIGHT AWAY

• Coming out of the Ivory Coast, Long Beach State’s dynamic inside duo of Aboubacar Traore and Lassina Traore start the week ranking 1 and 2 in the rebounding rankings of the Big West. Aboubacar leads the team and the league at 8.2 per game, while Lassina Traore is averaging 8.0 per game for the Beach. Reunited over 7,000 Apart from where they met as high school teammates and friends in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, Lassina Traore joined Aboubacar Traore at the Beach where the pair have been the starting frontcourt for LBSU in every game this season.

• Lassina Traore and Aboubacar Traore have combined for six double-doubles so far this season, almost 25% of the double-doubles of the Big West this season. Aboubacar Traore recorded the last one with a Massive game at USC, finishing with 16 rebounds and 16 points. The duo has each recorded three to lead the Beach and the Big West.

• Senior Joel Murray continues to lead Long Beach State in scoring this season at 14.4 points per game, while every player who has started for LBSU this year has scored in double figures this season. In addition to Murray, Marcus Tsohonis is averaging 12.4 points per game for a double-figure average, while Jadon Jones , Aboubacar Traore , Lassina Traore and AJ George are all averaging over 5.0 points per game for the Beach.

• Long Beach State continues to feature a fast-paced offense, ranking 15th nationally in average tempo according to Ken Pomeroy. The Beach have also hounded teams on defense, leading the Big West in both steals and turnover margin through the start of the season.

NEWS & NOTES

• The Beach have been very effective inside, averaging over 40 points per game in the paint and currently rank second in the Nation in percentage of points from 2-pointers, working effectively in both transition and from the halfcourt in getting productive shots.

• Long Beach State opened the season with a key non-conference road win, traveling to Riverside and coming away with a 79-64 win over California Baptist. Lassina Traore debuted with a double-double, leading the way for LBSU with 13 points and 12 rebounds Jadon Jones shared in the team lead with 13 points as well, while Tone Hunter dished out six assists in his Division I debut.

• The Beach is coming off a busy Feast Week, where the team played three games as part of Baha Mar Hoops from the Bahamas. Long Beach State claimed third place at that tournament, going 2-1 with victories over good mid-major programs in Oakland and Vermont.

PLAYER NOTES

• Joel Murray was chosen for the six-player Preseason All-Big West team, highlighting the big expectations this year for the senior. Murray leads the Beach in both scoring and assists this year, averaging 14.4 and 4.2 respectively per game for LBSU. The senior leads the Big West in Assist/Turnover ratio, and is Tops on the team with 18 steals as Murray seeks a second NABC All-District selection.

• The reigning Big West Defensive Player of the Year, Jadon Jones has 12 steals and four blocks in six games played. Leading the Beach in 3-pointers made this season, Jones is shooting 35.3 percent from three, and is averaging 9.7 points per game as an all-around threat for the Beach. With a trio of 3-pointers at California Baptist, Jones became the 18th player at LBSU to hit 100 career 3-pointers and can quickly climb that list this season, currently 16th in school history as a sophomore.

• Aboubacar Traore set the modern era record for Long Beach State with 23 rebounds in a game as a true freshman, and has started off the new season again among the rebounding leaders for the Beach and the Big West. Leading both at 8.2 rebounds per game, Traore is also averaging 8.5 points per game, an increase on his output from his freshman season while recording three double-doubles, including 16 points and 16 rebounds at USC.

• Marcus Tsohonis has twice led the team in scoring in a pair of 20+ point games, most recently at Baha Mar Hoops against Vermont, scoring 23 points in his return to the starting lineup after missing the opening game in the Bahamas with an injury. A transfer with DI experience at VCU and Washington, Tsohonis has added veteran leadership and is second on the team in scoring, averaging 12.9 points per game.

• Lassina Traore , a Division I transfer from Saint Louis, has picked up three double-doubles in the first nine games and has started every game this season. Traore is averaging 9.1 points and 8.0 rebounds per game at the Beach, ranking second in the league in rebounding, recently grabbing 16 rebounds at Utah Valley, matching the most in the Big West this season.

• Sophomore Tone Hunter has been the primary backup for Joel Murray at the point guard position. Hunter was a prolific junior college scorer, averaging 17.8 points per game as a true freshman, and is second on the team in assists in 2022-23 at 2.8 per game while making 11 steals. Hunter is also averaging 5.4 points per game, and has scored in double figures in two of the last four games off the bench.

• Redshirt freshman AJ George has been pressed into the starting lineup due to injuries at the Beach, and has stepped up. In his first season, George is averaging 6.7 points and 2.9 rebounds per game, averaging over 20 minutes on the floor per game this season, his first at the Collegiate level.

• Also on the wing, Tobias Rotegaard had his best game of the season, leading Long Beach State in scoring with 16 points off the bench at Utah Valley. Second on the team in 3-pointers made and leading the team in percentage at 39.1 percent from behind the arc, Rotegaard has played in all but one game for LBSU, now in his second season at the Beach.

• In the frontcourt, a pair of junior college transfers have made an immediate impact. 6-11 Chayce Polynice is averaging 3.4 points per game after reaching double figures for the first time with 10 points against Saint Katherine. Amari Stroud has also played a big role, averaging 3.1 points and 2.6 rebounds per game. Both players are active big men who complement the up-tempo pace favored by the team.