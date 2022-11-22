Men’s Basketball Returns to Hyland to Host Idaho State

The Lindenwood men’s basketball team (2-4) will host Idaho State (1-3) for a 7:00 pm tipoff inside Hyland Arena in St. Charles, Mo.

Lindenwood returns home after playing three games in three days, as the Lions went 1-2 on the road trip. Lindenwood lost two games by a combined four points, while the Lone win came in a 78-60 Rout over the tournament host McNeese State.

Senior guard Kevin Caldwell Jr. led the Lions in scoring with his 19.0 points per game while shooting 47.0 percent from the field. Caldwell Jr. pulled down an average of 6.0 boards per night, and dished out a total of 19 assists during the three games. The Alton product capped off the week with a near triple-double, as he compiled 20 points, 9 assists, and 7 rebounds in an overtime loss to Western Carolina.

Cam Burrell had a productive weekend as he shot 52 percent from the floor while averaging 17 points with 7 rebounds. Burrell collected a total of 8 blocks over the weekend, and early registered a double-double in the opening game of the weekend with 16 points and 9 rebounds.