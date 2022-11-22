Men’s Basketball Returns to FamilyLeisure.com Court to Battle Kentucky State

• Among the 8 Division I men’s basketball programs in Kentucky, Morehead State Ranks first in wins in the last three seasons – 48. Among all 27 college programs in the Bluegrass State, only one – Thomas More – had more wins (48) than the Eagles in 2020-21 and 2021-22.

• Drew Thelwell Ranks second on the team in rebounds (5.2) so far in 2022-23 and posted his first career double-double (11 pts, 10 rbs) at Vanderbilt. Thelwell’s previous career-best in rebounds was five.

• Graduate transfer Alex Gross came to MSU with lofty career totals from his four years at Olivet Nazarene (Ill.). He was a three-time NAIA All-American and finished there with 2,021 points, 1,226 rebounds, 426 assists and 363 blocked shots. They earned the NAIA men’s basketball CoSIDA Academic All-American of the Year award in 2021-22.

• Alex Gross is one of just four current players on Division I teams to score 2,000+ career points in college. He is the only player in Division I to record 2,000+ points AND 1,200+ career rebounds in college.

• Morehead State was selected No. 1 in the preseason Ohio Valley Conference vote of coaches and media relations personnel. Senior guard Mark Freeman was selected to the Preseason All-OVC Team.

• Branden Maughmer (pronounced MOFF-mer) exploded for 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists against CU-Harrodsburg. In his college career, he now has 1,749 points and 427 assists. He needs just 73 assists to achieve 1,700+ career points AND 500+ career assists.

• Morehead State has out-rebounded 49 opponents in the past three seasons and won 40 of those games.

• LJ Bryan is hitting 75 percent from the field this season and 60 percent for his Eagle career.

• Both Alex Gross and Drew Thelwell have scored in double figures in four of the first five games.

• Morehead State Ranks third in the OVC in scoring defense (70.4).

• The Eagles’ .813 free throw percentage at West Virginia was the best efficiency in a game (with 10+ attempts) since hitting 92 percent in the OVC Tournament Championship game win over Belmont on March 6, 2021.

• MSU ranks second in the OVC in free throw accuracy, hitting 73 percent from the line so far this year.

• Head Coach Preston Spradlin needs six wins to become the sixth head coach in program history to lead his teams to 100+ wins. Spradlin is just the second head coach in program history to lead his teams to back-to-back 20-win seasons.

• Spradlin and staff signed four student-athletes in the early signing period, ranking among the top classes in program history. The newest Eagles for next season are: Mekhi Grant (6-9, Charlotte, NC), Eddie Ricks III (6-7, Clarksville, Tenn.), George Marshall (6-4, Jackson, Miss.) and Jerone Morton ( 6-4, Winchester, Ky.). All four rank in the top 5 in their position group in their home states according to Prep Hoops or Rivals.