Men’s Basketball Returns Home Saturday vs. UMass

WASHINGTON – After a pair of A-10 road games, the GW men’s basketball opens up its home conference Slate on Saturday vs. Massachusetts. Tip is scheduled for 2 pm on USA Network.

FINALLY BACK IN SMITH
GW Returns to the friendly confines of the Charles E. Smith Center for the first time since December 13, a span of 26 days. The Colonials played five-straight away from home in three different time zones: Hawaiian, Central and Eastern. The Buff & Blue are 6-2 in home games this season, outscoring their opponents by an average of 11.1 ppg.

MAKE THE FREE ONES COUNT

GW shot a season-low nine free throws Wednesday at Richmond, but made eight of them, improving the team to second in the A-10, and 64th in the NCAA, in free throw percentage at 74.3%. The Colonials have shot 80% or better from the Charity stripe in four of the last six games, highlighted by a 23-of-25 showing at Loyola Chicago last Saturday.

Brendan Adams is third in the A-10, shooting 87.2% from the stripe this year. Adams did not attempt a free throw for just the fourth time all season on Wednesday. James Bishop IV is second in the league in both free throws made (74) and free throws attempted (100), ranking 20th and 14th nationally, respectively.

CENTER OF ATTENTION

Hunter Dean made his first 13 field goal attempts this season and has still missed just 11 from the floor in 53 tries this year. Dean is first in the country in field goal percentage among players with at least 50 field goal attempts, connecting at 79.2%.

After missing two games with an injury, Dean returned with authority in Hawaii, posting consecutive double-figure games for the second time this season. Dean is averaging 8.0 ppg and 4.4 rpg while shooting 75% (18/24) from the field in five games since returning to action.

A LOOK AT THE MINUTEMEN
UMass entered a new era with the announcement of Frank Martin as the program’s new head coach this past offseason. The Minutemen had a successful non-conference slate, going 9-3 and winning the Myrtle Beach Invitational with triumphs over Colorado, Murray State and Charlotte.

After starting the year 7-1, UMass has alternated wins and losses over its last six games, including a 19-point road loss at St. Bonaventure and a nine-point win at home over Saint Louis. Noah Fernandes is one of the top point guards in the A-10, averaging 13.2 ppg and 3.8 apg while shooting 50% from the floor and 45% from beyond the arc.

Matt Cross, who played at Miami under Coach Caputo in 2020-21, is the team’s Lone other double-digit scorer at 11.0 ppg. The Minutemen play fast, ranking 35th in the Nation in tempo, and also possess a top-100 defense nationally, limiting opponents to 0.979 points per possession.

