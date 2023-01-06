Men’s Basketball Returns Home Saturday vs. UMass

FINALLY BACK IN SMITH GW Returns to the friendly confines of the Charles E. Smith Center for the first time since December 13, a span of 26 days. The Colonials played five-straight away from home in three different time zones: Hawaiian, Central and Eastern. The Buff & Blue are 6-2 in home games this season, outscoring their opponents by an average of 11.1 ppg.

After a pair of A-10 road games, the GW men’s basketball opens up its home conference Slate on Saturday vs. Massachusetts. Tip is scheduled for 2 pm on USA Network.

GW shot a season-low nine free throws Wednesday at Richmond, but made eight of them, improving the team to second in the A-10, and 64th in the NCAA, in free throw percentage at 74.3%. The Colonials have shot 80% or better from the Charity stripe in four of the last six games, highlighted by a 23-of-25 showing at Loyola Chicago last Saturday.

Brendan Adams is third in the A-10, shooting 87.2% from the stripe this year. Adams did not attempt a free throw for just the fourth time all season on Wednesday. James Bishop IV is second in the league in both free throws made (74) and free throws attempted (100), ranking 20th and 14th nationally, respectively.

CENTER OF ATTENTION