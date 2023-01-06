Men’s Basketball Returns Home Saturday vs. UMass
FINALLY BACK IN SMITH
GW Returns to the friendly confines of the Charles E. Smith Center for the first time since December 13, a span of 26 days. The Colonials played five-straight away from home in three different time zones: Hawaiian, Central and Eastern. The Buff & Blue are 6-2 in home games this season, outscoring their opponents by an average of 11.1 ppg.
MAKE THE FREE ONES COUNT
Brendan Adams is third in the A-10, shooting 87.2% from the stripe this year. Adams did not attempt a free throw for just the fourth time all season on Wednesday. James Bishop IV is second in the league in both free throws made (74) and free throws attempted (100), ranking 20th and 14th nationally, respectively.
CENTER OF ATTENTION
After missing two games with an injury, Dean returned with authority in Hawaii, posting consecutive double-figure games for the second time this season. Dean is averaging 8.0 ppg and 4.4 rpg while shooting 75% (18/24) from the field in five games since returning to action.
A LOOK AT THE MINUTEMEN
UMass entered a new era with the announcement of Frank Martin as the program’s new head coach this past offseason. The Minutemen had a successful non-conference slate, going 9-3 and winning the Myrtle Beach Invitational with triumphs over Colorado, Murray State and Charlotte.
After starting the year 7-1, UMass has alternated wins and losses over its last six games, including a 19-point road loss at St. Bonaventure and a nine-point win at home over Saint Louis. Noah Fernandes is one of the top point guards in the A-10, averaging 13.2 ppg and 3.8 apg while shooting 50% from the floor and 45% from beyond the arc.
Matt Cross, who played at Miami under Coach Caputo in 2020-21, is the team’s Lone other double-digit scorer at 11.0 ppg. The Minutemen play fast, ranking 35th in the Nation in tempo, and also possess a top-100 defense nationally, limiting opponents to 0.979 points per possession.