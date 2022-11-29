Men’s Basketball Returns Home for NJIT on Wednesday

David Cohen Director / Strategic Brand Engagement

CINCINNATI — The University of Cincinnati men’s basketball team will make its long-awaited return home Wednesday night when it hosts the New Jersey Institute of Technology at 7 pm

THE RUNDOWN

Cincinnati had a whirlwind of a week in the Maui Invitational, falling to now-No. 4 Arizona and No. 25 Ohio State before finishing on a high note with an 81-62 win over Louisville, its largest win over the Cardinals since 2003. Cincinnati now has seven-straight home games to finish 2022 and start AAC play on Dec. 29.

Landers Nolley II , already a 2019 All-Maui Invitational honoree at Virginia Tech, scored a career-high 33 points in the Arizona contest. It marked the most by a Bearcat since Jarron Cumberland in the 2019 AAC Championship game. Nolley’s nine Threes were the second-most in school history, while UC’s 17 were third. In fact, Cincinnati’s 93 points were its most in a regulation loss since 1988 and the most Arizona had allowed since Feb. 2018. UC scored 63 points in the second half, incl Josh Reed’s seven over the final 57 seconds.

The Bearcats rolled in the second half against Louisville after David DeJulius’ running, buzzer-beating Trey gave UC a 31-30 Halftime lead. UC’s 53.2 percent shooting was its best against a Division I team under Wes Miller . DeJulius matched his career-high of 26 points while connecting six times from deep, and Nolley added 21. Viktor Lakhin scored in double figures in all three games (13.7 ppg), shooting 69.2 percent from the field. He is up to 11.0 ppg after averaging 4.2 last season and is also shooting 68.8 percent for the year. By comparison, the redshirt-sophomore had three double-figure scoring games ahead of the week.

Nolley now has the team lead at 16.0 ppg, with DeJulius following at 15.6. Mika Adams-Woods averaged 10.0 ppg over the week as well, capping it off with a season-high five assists against Louisville. The senior guard has his best scoring season (8.7 ppg) and field-goal percentage (45.8) so far.

SERIES HISTORY

This is the first meeting between the schools. NJIT has two Cincinnati natives in Tre Munson (CCPA) and Paul McMillan IV (Woodward Career Technical).

BEARCATS CHASING 1K

Jeremiah Davenport has 803 points for his Hometown Bearcats, seeking to become the school’s 55th member of the club. The last entry was Keith Williams (1,156 from 2017-21), whom Davenport played with in his first two years. DeJulius has 993 for his career, with 762 coming at UC. In fact, Davenport ranks high in the AAC for most points at his current school. Numbers are as of Tuesday, Nov. 29.