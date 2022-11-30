Men’s Basketball Returns Home, Defeats Purdue Northwest 74-67

Next Game: Alma 12/3/2022 | 4:30 PM ESPN3/ESPN+ CMU Sports Properties Radio Network December 03 (Sat) / 4:30 PM Alma

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich.—Central Michigan freshman guard Reggie Bass (25 points) and senior guard Brian Taylor (28 points) combined to score 53 of CMU’s 74 points and the Chippewas outscored Purdue Northwest 18-0 over a six-minute span to claim a 74-67 home win Tuesday evening at McGuirk Arena. With the win, Central Michigan improves to 3-4 on the year, while Purdue Northwest drops to 5-3 overall.

On the evening, Bass hit 3-pointers all over the floor en route to a career-high 25 points. He also established new individual career-highs for 3-point field goals (six), 3-point attempts (12), field goals made (seven), and field goal attempts (14). He scored 17 of his 25 points in the first half and grabbed six rebounds. With his game-high 28 points, Taylor also set a new scoring career-high. It marked his second consecutive 20-point game as he finished with 20 points at California Baptist on Saturday. Taylor also pulled down eight rebounds.

The duo stepped up to carry the Offensive load for Central Michigan as its top two leading scorers in guards Kevin Miller (18.5 ppg.) and Jesse Zarzuela (15.2 ppg.) both did not play.

“I loved how our guys stepped up and were ready for their opportunity,” Central Michigan Head Coach Tony Barbee said. “ Reggie Bass that’s the Reggie Bass and the ability he has. We need him to be aggressive and he made plays that are there for us and he did that tonight. What can I say about Brian Taylor ? That’s what you expect from a four-year college player. You’ve got guys missing and he’s got the patience and the composure to still perform in this game with some significant guys missing.”

“ Ola Ajiboye also played good minutes, rebounded the ball well and played physical. Amani Drummond , even though he’s a walk-on, he’s got the confidence and the ability of a starter. It’s good to see Nico tonight. His strength is how hard he plays, blocks shots, rebounds, changes the game with his length. They did those things tonight.”

Central Michigan outscored Purdue Northwest 18-0 over six minutes spanning the first and second halves. Trailing by nine points (34-25), Central Michigan went on a key momentum-changing 11-0 run to take a 36-34 lead into halftime. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Taylor and Bass cut Purdue Northwest’s lead down to three points at 34-31 at the 2:01 mark. Bass then swished another 3-pointer to tie the game at 34-34. A key blocked shot by Nicolas Pavrette then a missed shot by Purdue Northwest set the Chippewas on the run as Ola Ajiboye threw down a dunk when Bass banked a pass off the backboard for CMU’s first lead of the game. Bass finished the first half with 17 points and Taylor added 14.

The Chippewas stepped up the defensive pressure and started the second half where they left off as Ajiboye found Taylor for a dunk. A blocked shot by Ajiboye set up an Offensive rebound putback by Ajiboye for a 40-34 lead. Then Taylor blocked another shot that set up a corner 3-pointer by Bass and CMU held a 43-34 advantage.

Purdue Northwest trimmed the lead down to 52-50 on a 3-point play by Mikell Cooper with 11:02 to play, but that was as close as the Pride came. Central Michigan countered with a 7-0 run fueled by a Taylor jumper, Bass 3-pointer and a Miroslav Stafl layup for a nine point lead (59-50) with 8:20 to play. Two Taylor free throws pushed the lead to 61-51 at the 6:48 mark.

From the tipoff, Purdue Northwest jumped out to a 9-0 lead after the game’s first three minutes. But the Chippewas battled back with a 7-0 run of their own as Bass sparked the Rally with a 3-pointer and five points. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Purdue Northwest’s Andre Bradford put the Pride up 29-20 with 5:51 to play in the first half.

Central Michigan did the damage down low as it blocked eight Purdue Northwest shots and outrebounded the Pride 43-30. The Chippewas also held the Pride to 37.3 shooting (22-59).

Purdue Northwest was led by Cooper’s 18 points. Anthony Barnard and Alou Dillon both finished with 12 points apiece.

Central Michigan had only nine players available for the game. Emil Skytta made his first career start for the Chippewas, while Amani Drummond saw his first career action at guard. Miller did not play for the second consecutive game and for the third time in the last four contests. Zarzuela and guard Max Majerle missed their first game of the season. Pavrette finished with a career-high five blocked shots, Ajoboye grabbed nine rebounds to go along with six points, and Amani Drummond played a career-high 32 minutes and scored seven points.

The game marked the first of three consecutive home games for Central Michigan as the Chippewas host Alma on Saturday, Dec. 3 (4:30 pm) and Robert Morris on Wednesday, Dec. 7 (7 p.m.).