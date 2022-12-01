Men’s Basketball Remains Unbeaten with Rout of Ramapo
MAHWAH, NJ (11/30/22) – Letrell West finished with 19 points and six rebounds as the Kean University men’s basketball team remained unbeaten with an 80-56 rout of Ramapo College on Wednesday evening.
Griffin Barker tallied a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Cougars who improved to 7-0 overall and 2-0 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference. Jordan Myers totaled 14 points for the Roadrunners who fell to 4-2 overall and 1-1 in the NJAC.
Corey Thelisme recorded 12 points as a back and forth first half saw neither side hold larger than a five-point advantage. Jailen Jamison made two free-throws with 18 seconds remaining, but a Justin Bladen triple cut the lead to 32-31 at halftime.
West came alive with 17 second half points as the Cougars torched the nets for a 76.0% shooting from the floor and 50.0% from downtown. The senior poured in 11 points during a 20-9 run that opened the second Stanza and pushed Kean’s lead to double digits at 52-37 with 12:08 remaining. The Cougars maintained their double-digit advantage for the rest of the contest.
DJ Alice totaled 12 points and five rebounds, while Jamison collected 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
Head Coach David Turco and the Cougars will return to action on Saturday, Dec. 3rdhosting the Scarlet Raiders of Rutgers-Newark at 1:00 pm