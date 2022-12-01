Men’s Basketball Remains Unbeaten with Rout of Ramapo

Next Game: Rutgers-Newark 12/3/2022 | 1:00 PM December 03 (Sat) / 1:00 PM Rutgers-Newark History

MAHWAH, NJ (11/30/22) – Letrell West finished with 19 points and six rebounds as the Kean University men’s basketball team remained unbeaten with an 80-56 rout of Ramapo College on Wednesday evening.

Griffin Barker tallied a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Cougars who improved to 7-0 overall and 2-0 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference. Jordan Myers totaled 14 points for the Roadrunners who fell to 4-2 overall and 1-1 in the NJAC.

Corey Thelisme recorded 12 points as a back and forth first half saw neither side hold larger than a five-point advantage. Jailen Jamison made two free-throws with 18 seconds remaining, but a Justin Bladen triple cut the lead to 32-31 at halftime.

West came alive with 17 second half points as the Cougars torched the nets for a 76.0% shooting from the floor and 50.0% from downtown. The senior poured in 11 points during a 20-9 run that opened the second Stanza and pushed Kean’s lead to double digits at 52-37 with 12:08 remaining. The Cougars maintained their double-digit advantage for the rest of the contest.

DJ Alice totaled 12 points and five rebounds, while Jamison collected 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists.