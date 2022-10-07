Men’s Basketball Releases 2022-23 Schedule

HOBOKEN, NJ (October 7, 2022) – The Stevens Institute of Technology men’s basketball team announced its 2022-23 competition schedule Friday. The Slate features 25 contests, including 11 in Canavan Arena, where the Ducks are 125-48 under 15th-year head coach Bobby Hurley .

The season gets underway on Nov. 11, when the Ducks head to Chester, Pennsylvania for Widener’s Tip-Off for Autism Awareness tournament. The Ducks will meet Vassar in the opener and a matchup with either the hosting Pride or SUNY Geneseo awaits one day later. The Ducks are 7-9 all-time against the Brewers, but the teams haven’t met since 2002.

The non-conference slate continues on Nov. 16, when the Ducks head to Jersey City for the annual Tilt with NJCU. The Gothic Knights squeaked by the Ducks by two points last season to snap Stevens’ two-game winning streak in the all-time series. The home opener follows on Nov. 19 when Scranton comes to Hoboken for the first meeting between the programs.

A road contest at Baruch (Nov. 22) follows before the Ducks end Thanksgiving break at home against Rutgers-Newark (Nov. 27). The two games lead the Ducks into conference play with the opener set for Nov. 30at Delaware Valley on Nov. 30. The contest marks the first league game for the Ducks, who will look to defend their MAC Freedom crown.

The home conference opener sees Misericordia come to Hoboken on Dec. 3 and road contests at FDU-Florham (Dec. 7) and Middlebury (Dec. 11) take the Ducks into the winter break.

The annual Holiday Tournament kicks off on Dec. 29 when the Ducks host Dickinson in what is believed to be the first meeting between the programs. Wheaton (Ill.) and SUNY Oneonta tangle on the other half of the bracket, with the Championship and consolation contests to follow one day later. It will be the first time the event will be held since 2019.

Conference play resumes as the calendar turns to 2023 as Wilkes comes to Canavan Arena on Jan. 4. King’s comes to campus three days later, with additional home conference matchups with DeSales (Jan. 18), Delaware Valley (Jan. 25), FDU-Florham (Feb. 1), Arcadia (Feb. 8) and Lycoming (Feb. 18) rounding out the home campaign. The Matchup with the Warriors in mid-February is a rematch of last year’s MAC Freedom title game.

The first road game of 2023 takes place on Jan. 11, when the Ducks head to Glenside, Pennsylvania to take on Arcadia. Matchups at Lycoming (Jan. 15), Misericordia (Jan. 21), Wilkes (Jan. 28), King’s (Feb. 11) and DeSales (Feb. 14) round out the regular season.

Postseason play begins on Feb. 20 with the play-in game with the semifinal following two days later. The conference Champion will be crowned on Feb. 25.

