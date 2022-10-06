Men’s basketball Releases 2022-23 schedule

FULL SCHEDULE

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY – The Skidmore College men’s basketball team has released its 2022-23 season schedule.

The Thoroughbreds are scheduled to play 25 regular-season games, including 13 contests at home at the Williamson Sports Center. Going around the circuit twice, Skidmore will play all nine Liberty League opponents twice for a total of 18 conference games.

Following a road exhibition game at Cobleskill Nov. 5, Skidmore opens the regular season at home on Friday, Nov. 11 at 7 pm versus SUNY New Paltz. After a midweek game at Hartwick, Liberty League play begins for the Thoroughbreds on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 4 pm at Hobart. Skidmore will host Plattsburgh on Nov. 22 and SUNY Poly on Nov. 29 before returning to league play.

The Thoroughbreds travel to Clarkson and St. Lawrence Dec. 2-3 and will close the semester at home against Middlebury on Friday, Dec. 9.

Skidmore will return to play Suffolk and John Carroll Dec. 29-30 in Naples, Florida.

The rest of the schedule features all in-league contests with home games versus Union (1/6), RIT (1/7), Hobart (1/10), Ithaca (1/20), and Rensselaer (1/21) . After a four-game road swing, Skidmore ends the regular season with its final four games at home. Skidmore hosts Bard and Vassar Feb. 10-11 before rounding out the slate against St. Lawrence on Friday, Feb. 17 and Clarkson on Saturday, Feb. 18 for the annual Big Green Scream.

The first round of the Liberty League Tournament will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 21. Higher seeds host semifinal games on Friday, Feb. 24 before the Championship game on Sunday, Feb. 26.