Men’s Basketball Ready for Another Top-10 Showdown

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – For the second time in an eight-day stretch, the University of Houston Men’s Basketball program faces a Top-10 opponent when it meets #2/2 Virginia at 1 pm (CST) Saturday, inside John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va .

Ranked #5 in the latest Associated Press and at #4 in the most recent USA TODAY Sports Coaches polls, Houston dropped a 71-65 decision to #8/10 Alabama on Dec. 10 inside the Fertitta Center in Houston. The setback snapped the Cougars nine-game winning streak to start the season.

This marks the second straight season the Cougars have faced the nation’s #2 team after taking a 72-60 win over #2/2 Arizona in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 in San Antonio, Texas, on March 24, 2022. The second-ranked The Cavaliers are the highest ranked team Houston has faced during the regular season since a 68-59 loss to #1/1 Memphis in Memphis, Tenn., on Feb. 13, 2008.

Saturday’s game also marks the second straight season in which the Cougars will face Virginia. A year ago, Houston claimed a 67-47 win over the Cavaliers inside the Fertitta Center on Nov. 16, 2021.

Winners of 10 of its first 11 games to open the season, the Cougars enter this weekend’s game on the heels of a 74-46 win over North Carolina A&T during the Coaches vs. Racism HBCU Roundball Classic inside the Fertitta Center on Tuesday.

Sophomore center Ja’Vier Francis posted career Highs with 17 points and 15 rebounds – including seven Offensive boards – with three blocks to lead the Cougars against the Aggies in the second meeting between the two schools.

This season, Francis leads the Cougars and the American Athletic Conference with 1.9 blocked shots per game. The Houston native has blocked multiple shots in seven games this season, including a season-high four swats in the Dec. 6 home wins against North Florida.

ABOUT VIRGINIA

• Virginia brings an 8-0 record in 2022-23 into Saturday’s game. The Cavaliers are 5-0 in home games this season.

• Virginia is ranked #2 in both the latest Associated Press and USA TODAY Sports Coaches polls.

• The Cavaliers should be well-rested after taking a 55-50 home win over James Madison on Dec. 6 in its most recent action.

• Against James Madison, guard Kihei Clark led the Cavaliers with 18 points and seven rebounds. Forward Jayden Gardner totaled 14 points and a game-high eight rebounds in the win.

• This season, Clark and Gardner lead Virginia with 11.6 points per game. They are two of four Cavaliers averaging double-digit points in 2022-23. Gardner also tops the team with 6.4 rebounds per contest while Clark is best with 5.0 assists per game. Armaan Franklin is a close third with 11.0 points per game while Reece Beekman stands fourth with 10.0 points per contest. Kadin Shedrick leads Virginia with 2.0 blocked shots per game.

• Head Coach Tony Bennett is in his 14th season at Virginia and his 17th season as a Collegiate head coach.

• Bennett has built a 324-117 record at Virginia… Previously compiled a 69-33 mark at Washington State (2006-09).

• Bennett is 0-1 against Houston during his career, including an 0-1 mark with Virginia

• Bennett has posted an 0-1 record against Houston Head Coach Kelvin Sampson during their careers with the lone previous meeting coming during his Virginia and Sampson’s Houston tenure.

• 1992 Graduate of Green Bay.

SERIES HISTORY vs. VIRGINIA

• Houston owns a 4-3 lead over Virginia in the series, which began during the 1982-83 season.

• The schools have alternated wins and losses in each of the last five games of the series.

• Houston has won two of the last three games against the Cavaliers. Only a 72-54 loss in Charlottesville, Va., on Dec. 9, 1989, prevents a longer winning streak.

• Saturdays game marks the second straight season in which the Cougars will face Virginia.

• In the most recent meeting against the Cavaliers, Houston enjoyed a 67-47 win inside the Fertitta Center in Houston on Nov. 16, 2021.

• The series began with a 72-63 Virginia win at the Suntory Classic in Tokyo on Dec. 16, 1982.

on Road: Virginia owns a 1-0 lead in the series in games played in Charlottesville, Va.

• In the Lone previous meeting, the Cavaliers claimed a 72-54 win inside University Hall in Charlottesville, Va., on Dec. 9, 1989.

• Following Saturday’s game, Houston closes its non-conference, regular-season schedule when it meets McNeese at 7 pm, Wednesday, Dec. 21, inside the Fertitta Center. That game will air on ESPN+.

• From there, the Cougars open their American Athletic Conference slate when they meet Tulsa at 8 pm, Dec. 28, inside the Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Okla. That game will air on ESPN2 or ESPNU.

• All Houston Men’s Basketball games can be heard on 950 AM KPRC.

