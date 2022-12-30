Men’s Basketball Ready for Always-Stern ASUN Test

FGCU schedule | FGCU roster | FGCU statistics

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Louisville. Twice.

USC. Florida State. Mississippi. Virginia Commonwealth. Belmont. St. Bonaventure.

Brand names. NCAA Tournament regulars.

The ASUN’s list of men’s basketball non-conference upset victims is impressive. But whoever they have played so far, the conference’s 14 teams have been a handful.

“The ASUN is going to be a bear,” said FGCU head men’s basketball Coach Pat Chambers . “The league has been playing well. We gotta have the Mindset to keep improving 1 percent each day, stack those days up and see how we’re progressing.”

As a result, the ASUN has its highest conference ranking since in 15 years. Going into the opening week of ASUN play, nine of the conference’s teams have winning records. Newcomer Queens University of Charlotte, FGCU, Jacksonville and Kennesaw State already have three true road wins. Two of the teams – Liberty and FGCU – had NET rankings in the top 100 and two more – Queens, Jacksonville – were ranked in the top 150.

“We’ve had some quality years, but the difference this year is how many teams have Power 6 wins,” ASUN Commissioner Ted Gumbart said. “Before, we had one or two good teams but now you go down to our fourth, fifth, sixth teams, that’s when it becomes impressive. It becomes a multiplier effect.”

FGCU is putting together a quality resume under Chambers in his first season.

· A season-opening win in Los Angeles against USC and Andy Enfield, who led the Eagles to the Sweet 16 in 2013.

· Winning three games in three days to win the Gulf Coast Showcase.

· Road wins at Georgia Southern and St. Bonaventure.

“We’ve been taking some punches,” Chambers said. “All these experiences will benefit us. Even the losses, like at Tennessee (currently ranked in the top 10). It taught us a lot, how to bounce back and handle success. There’s so much learning and growth we can take from that. “

FGCU Director of Athletics Ken Kavanagh said he and FGCU fans have been more than extremely satisfied with the season’s start as opposed to being pleasantly surprised.

“This may have been the strongest non-conference schedule we ever played, with numerous road tests, coupled with having to play through injuries,” Kavanagh said. “Pat is a proven Coach and has put things together. He initially did a great job re-recruiting our returning players. The whole program, the energy Pat and his staff have is infectious on a daily basis, with a pointed emphasis of his # ATTITUDE Philosophy and core Pillars (faith, passion, humility, gratitude, accountability).”

ASUN’s teams have had Magical Moments in the postseason, particularly in the last decade.

FGCU became first 15-seed to make the Sweet 16 in 2013 after beating 2-seed Georgetown and seven-seed San Diego State while the Eagles won another NCAA Tournament game in 2016, before only trailing eventual national runner up North Carolina by a point at half in their second game in Raleigh.

Mercer upset Duke in the 2014 NCAA Tournament and Liberty beat Mississippi State in 2019. Also in 2019, Lipscomb reached the NIT Finals.

Provided its conference play comes close to matching its non-conference efforts, the ASUN Winner stands a good chance of being a 14, 13, maybe even a No. 12 seeds

“The data shows you don’t get a lot of upsets when you’re a 15 seed,” Gumbart said. “But when you get up to 13 or higher, you have a 20-30 percent chance.

“We all make notes and when you talk to the NCAA Tournament representatives, you tell them you didn’t win them all but you didn’t have many 25-30 point blowouts, either. It’s important when you’re arguing for a better seed.”

