Men’s Basketball Reaches Midpoint Of Big West Schedule Versus CSU Bakersfield

HONOLULU — The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team (15-6, 6-3 Big West) reaches the Midway point of its Big West regular-season schedule when it hosts CSU Bakersfield (6-14, 2-7) on Saturday, Jan . 28. Tipoff is 7:00 pm at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The Rainbow Warriors are looking to bounce back from a tough last-second loss to league-leading UC Santa Barbara on Thursday. It marked just the third loss in the last 13 games for UH and the team’s first home loss in nearly two months. If you’re attending Saturday’s game, please be sure to visit the Game Day information pagewhich includes important information regarding, digital ticketing, parking, clear bag policy, and more.



PROMOTIONSRaising Cane’s is the Sponsor of Saturday’s “Chinese New Years Celebration” and will distribute 500 Koozies prior to the game at Gate Aand award great prizes throughout the night. Fans are encouraged to wear red, symbolizing the color of joy, blessing of happiness, and good Fortune in Celebration of the Chinese New Year. The Majestic Culture and the Arts Association invite fans for picture taking with the Lion Dance group from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m located on the Concourse level (Ewa Side) of the Stan Sheriff Center and they will perform a traditional Lion Dance at halftime. The first 300 fans at each Big West Conference home game will receive a set of Rainbow Warrior trading cards, courtesy of Waikiki Malia by OUTRIGGER.

HEAD COACH ERAN GANOT

Overall record: 132-85 (9th season)

At Hawaii: 129-83 (8th season)

ALL-TIME RECORD vs. CSUB

Overall: UH leads, 3-2

In Honolulu: You know, 2-2

In Bakersfield: UH leads, 1-0

Streak: Uh, 2

‘BOW BITS

UH concludes the first half of its Big West regular-season schedule when it hosts CSU Bakersfield. UH is coming off a tight 65-64 loss to first-place UCSB that snapped an 8-game home win streak. CSUB dropped its third straight with a 79-58 home loss to UC Davis.

Three of UH’s six losses have come by a single possession, while a fourth was an OT loss.

UH currently sits in a tie for fourth in the Big West standings and is two games behind first-place UCSB following Thursday’s loss.

CSUB Ranks third in the conference and 31st nationally in scoring defense (63.0). UH leads the Big West and ranks 18th nationally in scoring defense (61.4).

UH swept the season’s series last year, including a 62-50 win on Senior Night in Honolulu.

UH is 10-3 at home. CSUB is 1-8 on the road and has lost 7 straight road games since November.

CSUB is averaging a league-low 56.6 points in Big West games and six of its seven league losses have come by double-digits.

UH tied a season-low with five turnovers versus UCSB. However it marked the first time in 11 games this year that UH lost when committing 11 turnovers or less

UH is one of only eight teams nationally that has managed to surrender 80 or more points in a game this year.

After out-rebounding each of its first six Big West opponents, UH has been out-rebounded in three straight versus UC Irvine (37-33), UC Riverside (50-37) and UCSB (35-31).

Noel Coleman has drained 27 straight free throws in the last six games and has converted 38 of his last 39 attempts dating back to UH’s Big West opener vs. UC Davis.

has drained 27 straight free throws in the last six games and has converted 38 of his last 39 attempts dating back to UH’s Big West opener vs. UC Davis. Four Rainbow Warriors starters ( Noel Coleman – 13.9 ppg, Kamaka Hepa – 10.6, Bernardo da SIlva – 10.5, and JoVon McClanahan – 10.4), average double-digits in scoring with a fifth player, Samuta Avea is on the cusp at 9.9 ppg.

– 13.9 ppg, – 10.6, Bernardo da SIlva – 10.5, and – 10.4), average double-digits in scoring with a fifth player, is on the cusp at 9.9 ppg. The UH starters have accounted for 81 percent of the team’s scoring this year, including 87 percent (523 of 601) in league play.

UH is one of only nine teams nationally to have the same starting lineup in every game this year.

