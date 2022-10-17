Men’s Basketball ranked No. 12 in the AP preseason poll

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas Men’s Basketball team is ranked No. 12 in The Associated Press’ Preseason Top 25, the wire service announced Monday.

UT has now made 19 appearances in school history in The AP preseason poll. Texas was tabbed No. 6 in 1978-79, No. 22 in 1990-91, No. 16 in 1996-97, No. 22 in 1997-98, No. 21 in 1999-2000, No. 23 in 2001-02, No. 4 in 2002-03, No. 12 in 2003-04, No. 16 in 2004-05, No. 2 in 2005-06, No. 21 in 2006-07, No. 15 in 2007-08, No. 7 in 2008-09, No. 3 in 2009-10, No. 10 in 2014-15, No. 21 in 2016-17, No. 19 in 2020-21 and No. 5 last season.

The Longhorns are one of five Big 12 Conference teams selected in The AP preseason Top 25. Kansas and Baylor are tied at No. 5, TCU is No. 14 and Texas Tech is No. 25. In addition, four other non-conference opponents for the Longhorns are in the preseason poll, including No. 2 Gonzaga, No. 9 Creighton, No. 11 Tennessee and No. 23 Illinois. UT will also face No. 10 Arkansas in a preseason Charity exhibition game on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Moody Center.

Texas Returns five rotational players from Chris Beard ‘s first season in Austin, when the Longhorns posted a 22-12 mark, ranked No. 25 in the final AP poll and advanced to the NCAA Tournament Round of 32. UT won its first NCAA Tournament game since 2014 and registered its most victories in a season since 2013-14. Three of the five returning rotation players earned All-Big 12 Conference recognition, incl Timmy Allen (second team), Marcus Carr (third team) and Christian Bishop (honorable mention).

The Longhorns add a pair of transfers in Tyrese Hunter (Iowa State) and Sir’Jabari Rice (New Mexico State), who both led their former teams to wins in the NCAA Tournament last year. Texas also welcomes a four-man freshman class that is ranked as the No. 5 recruiting class in the country by Rivals and 247 Sports, featuring a pair of McDonald’s All-Americans in Dillon Mitchell and Arterio Morris .

Texas tips off the 2022-23 season with Charity exhibition game against No. 10 Arkansas on Saturday, Oct. 29. Tip is set for 3 pm Central at Moody Center. The Longhorns open the regular season with a home contest against UTEP on Monday, Nov. 7. Tip is scheduled for 8 pm Central at Moody Center.

The Associated Press’ Preseason Top 25 (2022-23 season)