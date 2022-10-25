Men’s Basketball Ranked Ninth in Preseason USA Today Coaches Poll

OMAHA, Neb. — The Creighton University men’s basketball team has earned the No. 9 spot in the preseason USA Today Coaches poll, released on Tuesday afternoon. It’s the highest preseason ranking in the coaches’ poll in program history.

The Bluejays are one of two BIG EAST Conference teams represented, joining No. 17 Villanova. Creighton’ will face the Wildcats twice and also play against No. 12 Texas and No. 24 Texas Tech. The Bluejays could also play No. 10 Arkansas and No. 20 San Diego State at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational. Other confirmed or potential teams that dot the Bluejay schedule and are receiving votes include Connecticut, Providence, Xavier and Ohio State.

North Carolina earned the top spot in the poll, earning 23-of-32 first-place votes to edge out Gonzaga by 19 points. The rest of the top-five consisted of Houston, Kentucky and Kansas. Creighton earned 500 points in the poll to rank ninth, just behind perennial powers UCLA and Duke.

This year’s preseason hype is CU’s fifth preseason ranking from the coaches in the last 20 seasons, and sixth occurrence all-time. CU was previously tabbed 19th in the preseason poll in 1962-63, 23rd in both 2006-07 and 2016-17, 15th in 2012-13 and 11th in 2020-21.

This is the 139th time in program history that Creighton has been ranked in the Coaches poll, and 97th week under the direction of Greg McDermott . The Bluejays were last ranked in the year-end poll of the 2020-21 campaign, coming in 14th. Creighton is 172-64 all-time when ranked in the Coaches poll, including a 121-44 mark under McDermott. Of Creighton’s 16 different teams to be ranked in the Coaches poll, eight have been mentored by McDermott.

A spot in the top 25 of the preseason poll is no guarantee of success. Ten teams ranked in the preseason last year were not in the rankings at year’s end (No. 5 Texas, No. 12 Oregon, No. 13 Alabama, No. 16 Memphis, No. 17 Ohio State, No. 19 Florida State, No. .21 Maryland, No. 23 Connecticut, No. 24 Saint Bonaventure and No. 25 Virginia). In the previous five seasons, 50 of the 125 ranked teams from the preseason were not ranked in the year-end poll.

Creighton was also ranked No. 9 in the preseason poll released on Tuesday by the Associated Press.

Creighton opens the season with an Oct. 30 exhibition vs. Drury before opening the regular-season on Nov. 7 against St. Thomas. Season and single-game tickets are now available at http://GoCreighton.com/buy.

USA Today Top 25 Coaches Poll

Preseason Poll • Oct. 25, 2022

Rk School WL PTS LY

1 North Carolina (23) 29-10 778 2nd

2 Gonzaga (5) 28-4 759 5

3 Houston (1) 32-6 713 7

4 Kentucky (3) 26-8 697 16

5 Kansas 34-6 660 1st

6 Baylor 27-7 632 9

7 UCLA 27-8 560 11

8 Duke 32-7 552 3rd

9 Creighton 23-12 500 NO

10 Arkansas 28-9 498 8

11 Tennessee 27-8 486 15

12 Texas 22-12 449 NO

13 Arizona 33-4 352 6

14 Indiana 21-14 334 NO

15 Auburn 28-6 318 14

16 TCU 21-13 317 NO

17 Villanova 30-8 300 4

18 Virginia 21-14 287 NO

19 Alabama 19-14 176 NO

20 San Diego State 23-9 173 NO

21 Oregon 20-15 128 NO

22 Michigan 19-15 122 25

23 Illinois 23-10 115 19

24 Texas Tech 27-10 107 12

25 Dayton 24-11 75 NO

Others receiving votes: Purdue (29-8) 44; Texas A&M (27-13) 37; Connecticut (23-10) 31; Miami (Fla.) (26-11) 31; Michigan State (23-13) 29; Iowa (26-10) 22; Providence (27-6) 22; Florida State (17-14) 13; Syracuse (16-17) 13; Southern California (26-8) 9; Virginia Tech (23-13) 9; Saint Mary’s (26-8) 8; Wisconsin (25-8) 7; Wyoming (25-9) 7; Alabama-Birmingham (27-8) 6; Florida (20-14) 5; Ohio State (20-12) 5; Iowa State (22-13) 4; Xavier (23-13) 3; Drake (25-11) 2; Rutgers (18-14) 2; Toledo (26-8) 2; Boise State (27-8) 1st.