Men’s Basketball Ranked 7th; Matching Best Mark Ever

OMAHA, Neb. — The Creighton men’s basketball team matched its best ranking in program history when it earned the No. 7 slots in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll. Creighton had previously been ranked four times (Jan. 16, 2017, March 10, 2020, March 18, 2020 and Jan. 7, 2021).

The Bluejays, who were ranked ninth in the preseason AP poll and 10th the last two weeks, moved up three spots after going 2-1 last week at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational. Creighton (6-1) defeated then-No. 21 Texas Tech and then-No. 9 Arkansas before falling by two points to then-No. 14 Arizona in the Championship game in Maui.

Monday’s announcement is the 21st time in program history that Creighton has been in the top-10 at any point, with all but one of those weeks happening under head Coach Greg McDermott .

Including today’s ranking, Creighton has now been ranked 117 times in program history, with 89 of those under the direction of McDermott. Creighton is 148-56 all-time as a ranked team, including a 114-44 mark under McDermott. Creighton has been ranked at least one week in nine of McDermott’s 13 seasons on The Hilltop after doing it just five different seasons in program history before his 2010 arrival.

Creighton and No. 8 UConn are the only BIG EAST Conference schools in this week’s poll. Houston is atop the poll, just ahead of Houston, Texas, Virginia, Arizona and Purdue.

Creighton has a pair of games this week, starting with Thursday’s top-10 tussle at No. 2 Texas that will air on ESPN and can also be heard on 1620 The Zone and 101.9 The Keg. It will mark the first time in program history that Creighton has played four straight games against ranked competition.

Associated Press Top 25

Nov. 28, 2022

Rk School WL PTS

1. Houston (45) 6-0 1534

2. Texas (8) 5-0 1467

3. Virginia (2) 5-0 1408

4. Arizona 6-0 1,341

5. Purdue (8) 6-0 1307

6. Baylor 5-1 1111

7. Creighton 6-1 1100

8. UConn 8-0 1099

9. Kansas 6-1,990

10. Indiana 6-0,938

11. Alabama 6-1,860

Arkansas 5-1,860

13. Tennessee 5-1,848

14. Gonzaga 5-2,845

15. Auburn 7-0,733

16. Illinois 5-1,643

17. Duke 6-2,614

18. North Carolina 5-2,541

19. Kentucky 4-2,472

20. Michigan State 5-2,469

21. UCLA 5-2,346

22. Maryland 6-0,282

23. Iowa State 5-1,198

24. San Diego State 4-2,189

25. Ohio State 5-1,108

Others receiving votes: TCU 45, Iowa 31, Charleston 20, West Virginia 14, Mississippi State 12, Texas Tech 11, Michigan 8, Wisconsin 6, Arizona State 6, UNLV 6, Miami (Fla.) 5, Missouri 2, Oklahoma 2 , St. John’s 1, Virginia Tech 1, New Mexico 1, Kansas State 1.