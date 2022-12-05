Men’s Basketball Ranked 21st in AP Poll

OMAHA, Neb. — The Creighton men’s basketball team is ranked 21st in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll. It’s the fifth time in as many polls this winter that the Bluejays have been ranked.

The Bluejays are also 33rd in the NCAA’s initial NET rankings.

Including today’s ranking, Creighton (6-3) has now been ranked 118 times in program history, with 90 of those under the direction of Greg McDermott . Creighton is 148-58 all-time as a ranked team, including a 114-46 mark under McDermott. Creighton has been ranked at least one week in nine of McDermott’s 13 seasons on The Hilltop after doing it just five different seasons in program history before his 2010 arrival. Creighton’s best ranking ever is seventh, done five times (Jan. 16, 2017, March 9, 2020, March 16, 2020, Jan. 4, 2021 and Nov. 28, 2022).

The Bluejays are one of two BIG EAST teams in this week’s Top 25, as they are joined by No. 5 Connecticut. Houston remained atop the poll and are followed by Texas, Virginia and Purdue.

Creighton is idle until Saturday’s game vs. BYU that will be played in Las Vegas, Nev., as part of the Jack Jones Hoopfest. The game will be televised on FS1 and can be heard on 1620 The Zone and 101.9 The Keg and tips at 9 pm Central.

Associated Press Top 25

December 5, 2022

Rk School WL PTS

1. Houston (37) 8-0 1502

2. Texas (14) 6-0 1473

3. Virginia (3) 7-0 1416

4. Purdue (8) 8-0 1411

5. Connecticut 9-0 1,295

6. Kansas 8-1 1,131

7. Tennessee 7-1 1,046

8. Alabama 7-1 1,029

9. Arkansas 7-1 1,021

10. Arizona 7-1 1,013

11. Auburn 8-0,853

12. Baylor 6-2,841

13. Maryland 8-0,811

14. Indiana 7-1,759

15. Duke 8-2,745

16. Kentucky 6-2,596

17. Illinois 6-2,554

18. Gonzaga 5-3,517

19. UCLA 7-2,479

20. Iowa State 7-1,376

21. Creighton 6-3,346

22. San Diego State 6-2,265

23. Mississippi State 8-0 187

24. TCU 6-1 113

25. Ohio State 6-2 81

Others receiving votes: Iowa 70, Charleston 54, Miami (Fla.) 29, Virginia Tech 27, Arizona State 20, Utah 16, Wisconsin 16, UNLV 14, Texas Tech 10, West Virginia 8, Marquette 7, Xavier 6, New Mexico 3, Memphis 3, Michigan State 3, Missouri 2, North Carolina 1, Kansas State 1.