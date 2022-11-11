Men’s Basketball Races Past Penn State-York, 92-65, in Home Opener

Next Game: Princeton 11/14/2022 | 6:00 P.M Nov. 14 (Mon) / 6:00 PM Princeton History

BALTIMORE – Senior forward Yaw Obeng-Mensah scored a career high 19 points, leading four Retrievers (1-1) in double figures as UMBC defeated Penn State-York, 92-65, in the home opener of the 2022-23 season.

The Retrievers scored 52 second half points, hitting 22 of their first 33 shots from the floor in the period.

Senior guard Jacob Boonyasith scored 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting, while Graduate students Jarvis Doles and Colton Lawrence added 13 apiece.

Penn State-York’s Deriq Brown led all scorers with 20 points.

COACH FERRY’S TAKE: “I thought we did a good job in the second half of being significantly more aggressive, both defensively and offensively. Our energy in the second half was significantly better on both sides of the ball. I thought we did a good job of adjusting in the second half.

“I thought we had a really good crowd. They were loud, the students came out for an early season game. I appreciate that, hopefully they’ll continue to come out. We want to play aggressive, we play hard, we play fast , so hopefully people enjoy that style, they’ll continue to come out and we’ll continue to win games.”

HOW IT HAPPENED – FIRST HALF

The Retrievers trailed, 8-5, but used an 8-0 run, punctuated by a Mason Docks Trey to take a 14-8 advantage with 12:26 to play in the first half.

Trey to take a 14-8 advantage with 12:26 to play in the first half. UMBC gradually built the lead, then finished the half on an 11-2 run, capped by a Jarvis Doles Trey just before the buzzer. The hosts led, 40-24, at the break.

FIRST HALF STATS

Doles led the way with 13 points, while Boonyasith hit all four field goals in a 10-point effort. Obeng-Mensah scored 5 points, added 7 rebounds and a pair of blocked shots.

The Retrievers hit 13-of-22 shots (59.1 percent) from inside the arc.

HOW IT HAPPENED – SECOND HALF

UMBC scored the first six points of the half, punctuated by a powerful alley-oop slam from Obeng-Mensah, courtesy of Craig Beaudion II I.

I. The Retrievers scored on their first eight possessions of the half. They built a 56-32 lead at the 14:29 mark to take total control of the contest.

STATS AND NOTES

Obeng-Mensah also recorded the first double-double of his career, adding a game-high 10 rebounds.

Eleven different Retrievers scored, including a junior forward Anyang Garang , who knocked down a second half Trey in his first appearance as a Retriever. Garang, a 2021-22 6-foot-9 transfer from Oklahoma, missed all of last season and much of the preseason due to injury.

UP NEXT