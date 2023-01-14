Men’s Basketball Races Past Loyola Chicago, 86-55

Next Game: at La Salle 1/16/2023 | 2:00 PM Jan. 16 (Mon) / 2:00 PM at La Salle History

Lynn Greer III and Kacper Klaczek scored 17 points apiece to lead Saint Joseph’s Offensive outburst as the Hawks topped Loyola Chicago, 86-55, on Saturday afternoon at Hagan Arena.

How It Happened

• Saint Joseph’s took control from the tip as a three-pointer by Cameron Brown gave the Hawks an 11-0 edge to start.

• A basket by Greer III extended St. Joe’s lead to 16-2 just over five minutes into the half.

• Loyola Chicago used a 14-3 run to cut the Hawks’ lead to 21-18 on a basket by Ben Schwieger at 8:44.

• Saint Joseph’s responded with an 18-3 run as Greer III found Louis Bleechmore for an alley-oop dunk to put the Hawks ahead 42-21 with under three minutes to go in the half.

• The Ramblers chipped away at the Hawks’ lead as a three-pointer by Jayden Dawson brought Loyola Chicago to within 51-37 five minutes into the second half.

• A layup by Klaczek sparked a 20-3 run for Saint Joseph’s, as a three-pointer by Erik Reynolds II pushed the Hawks ahead 71-40 with 7:34 to play.

• Loyola Chicago would get no closer than 28 points in the final minutes as the Hawk led for all but 16 seconds.

Inside The Boxscore

• Greer III finished with 17 points, including a career-best five three-pointers, while finishing with six rebounds, five assists and three steals.

• Klaczek scored 14 of his 17 points in the second half and added five assists, four rebounds and two steals.

• Christian Winborne scored 15 points on 5-8 shooting, including 3-5 from behind the arc and 2-2 from the foul line.

• Reynolds II was the fourth Hawk in double figures as he added 14 points, four assists, three rebounds and three steals.

• Bleechmore matched his season-high with nine points.

• Ejike Obinna grabbed a team-best eight rebounds to go with eight points.

• Saturday marked the first of two games between the Hawks and Ramblers this year as the two teams will meet again on February 8 in Chicago, Illinois.

Up Next

Saint Joseph’s heads to La Salle on Monday for a 2 pm Matchup with the Explorers on CBS Sports Network.

