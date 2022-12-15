Men’s Basketball Puts Five-Game Winning Streak on the Line at Middle Tennessee on Thursday

CHATTANOOGA — The Chattanooga Mocs men’s basketball team looks to improve on its five-game winning streak when it travels to in-state foe Middle Tennessee on Thursday night inside the historic Murphy Center, which will celebrate its 50th anniversary during the contest. Tip-off is set for 7 pm ET on ESPN+.

Chattanooga (7-3) earned its fifth-straight win after defeating NAIA member Johnson University (TN) 97-47 last Saturday afternoon inside the Roundhouse. Seven different Mocs reached double figures in scoring as Jake Stephens once again paced the team with a game-high 15 points.

Stephens was tabbed the Southern Conference Player of the Week for the third-straight week and fourth time in the first five weeks of the season on Monday. The Honor marks Stephens ninth of his career and joins former Davidson Legend and current NBA superstar Steph Curry as the only two players in SoCon history with nine or more POTW honors. Curry leads the all-time tally with 16.

Stephens Ranks among the Tops in the Nation this season in scoring average (21.4, 11th), double-doubles (five, 12th), and rebounds per game (9.5, 23rd). Chattanooga continues to lead the country with 12.0 Threes made per game while sitting 27th in NCAA DI in scoring offense at 82.0 points per game.

Middle Tennessee (7-3) enters the contest on Thursday winners of its last two as the in-state battle will be just the fourth home game for the Blue Raiders this season. The Mocs and Blue Raiders meet for the third-straight season with UTC claiming wins in each of the last two matchups. UTC defeated MTSU 77-65 last year (12/22/21) in McKenzie Arena.

GAME INFO

Chattanooga (7-3) at Middle Tennessee (7-3)

Thursday, Dec. 2 7 pm ET Murphy Center (11,520)

GAME NOTES

Chattanooga · Middle Tennessee · SoCon

SERIES INFO

68th Meeting · Record: 35-32 · Home: 23-9 · Away: 10-23 · Neutral: 2-0

Last Meeting: December 22, 2021 – W, ​​77-65 – McKenzie Arena (Chattanooga, Tenn.)

OPENING NOTES – LAST TIME OUT

Chattanooga (7-3) rolled to its fifth-straight win after defeating NAIA member Johnson University (TN) 97-47 inside McKenzie Arena on Saturday. The win marked the second-straight wire-to-wire contest for the Mocs after halting Milwaukee’s five-game win streak on Tuesday behind an 88-76 triumph at home. Seven different players scored in double figures for UTC on Saturday with Jake Stephens leading the way with 15.

CHATTANOOGA IN THE STAT RANKINGS (12/9)

CATEGORY # NCAA DI RANK

Three-Pointers Per Game 12.0 1st

Assists Per Game 17.3 23rd

Field Goal Percentage 47.2 79th

Three-Point Attempts Per Game 30.9 3rd

Assist-to-Turnover Ratio 1.43 34th

Three-Point Percentage 38.8 35th

Dalvin White (A/TO Ratio) 4.33 2nd

Jake Stephens (Def. Reb./Gm) 8.20 6th

Jake Stephens (Points/Gm) 21.4 11th

Jake Stephens (Double-Doubles) 5 12th

NATIONS TOP THREE-POINT SHOOTING TEAM

Entering NCAA DI action on Wednesday (12/14), Chattanooga is ranked No. 1 in the country in three-pointers made (12.0). During the five-game win streak, UTC has made 12 or more Threes in each contest to mark the first time in program history every accomplishing the feat.

EARL EFFECT FROM DEEP

Chattanooga (12.0), Cornell (11.9) and Penn State (11.7) rank one, two and three in 3PT FG made per game this season. Cornell is led by Dan Earl’s younger brother Brian while Penn State is Earl’s alma mater (1997).

STEPHENS HONORS GROW

Graduate big man Jake Stephens was named the Southern Conference Player of the Week for the third-straight week on Monday. It’s his fourth POTW Honor in the first five weeks of the season and ninth in his career. Stephens joins Steph Curry (Davidson, 16) as the only two in SoCon history with nine or more.

