Men’s Basketball Pushes Past CCSU Late, 51-49

Zegarowski cans four of five Threes in second half to finish with game-high 16 and spark Skyhawks to second-straight win





Zegarowski drained four of his five three-pointers in the second half and finished with a game-high 16 points to lead four Skyhawks in double-figures (PHOTO BY Brian Foley)

EASTON, Mass. (January 7, 2023) – Stonehill College finished strong, rallying from an eight-point deficit with eight minutes to play with a turned up defensive effort, key rebounds, hustle and clutch shooting to claim a 51-49 triumph over Central Connecticut State University in a Northeast Conference men’s basketball defensive battle on Paula Sullivan Court at Merkert Gymnasium this afternoon.

Postgrad Max Zegarowski led four from Stonehill in double-figures by draining four of his five three-pointers in the second half, on his way to a game-high 16 points, including 12 in the final 20-minutes, as he finished 5-for-10 from three, to go with seven rebounds, an assist and a steal. Two of his triples came in the final five minutes that pushed the Skyhawks in front for the first time since the opening minutes of the game.

Fifth-years Isaiah Burnett, Andrew Sims and Shamir Johnson chipped in with ten points apiece for Stonehill. Burnett added seven rebounds, while Johnson made two free-throws to put the Skyhawks in front for good with 50-seconds remaining, after he was fouled hustling after his own miss for one of his two rebounds in the contest.

Junior Kellen Amos was the Lone Central Connecticut player in double figures with 16 points on 6-of-13 shooting, including 3-for-8 from three-point distance, two rebounds and two steals. Sophomore Andre Snoddy added eight points and a game-high eight rebounds, while Classmate Abdul Momoh chipped in nine points on 4-of-5 shooting, four boards and two steals.





Johnson was clutch for the Skyhawks down the stretch with a key three-pointer, hustle rebound and two free-throws that gave the hosts the lead for good (PHOTO BY Brian Foley)

Stonehill emerged from the defensive slugfest after shooting under 30 percent from the floor over the first 32 minutes of the game. The Skyhawks trailed by a game-high eight points (41-33) with 8:21 remaining after the last of a stretch of seven-straight CCSU points by Amos. Johnson pulled the Skyhawks back within a possession (41-38) with a three-pointer with 7:18 to go and then added a layup two minutes later that pulled the hosts even (41-41) with 5:23 remaining.

Zegarowski drained a three-pointer off a Sims Steal with 4:47 to go that pushed Stonehill in front for the first time since a 7-6 edge less than four minutes into the contest. Momoh tied the game with a three-point play at the other end before Zegarowski hit another triple with four minutes to go (47-44). Junior Jay Rodgers answered that with a three to force the game’s fifth deadlock with 2:23 to go.

The game remained tied until Johnson followed up his own miss from long distance and was fouled grabbing the carom with 50-seconds on the clock. They pushed Stonehill in front for good by draining both free-throws and then Burnett was fouled collecting the rebound off a missed CCSU triple at the other end. Burnett extended the lead to four (51-47) by making both free-throws and then fifth-year Josh Mack got a finger on a Rodgers three-point attempt at the other end, that was enough to seal the win. While Amos was able to collect the Offensive rebound and capped the scoring with a jumper with 0.4 seconds, the Skyhawks were able to get the ball inbounds and run out the clock for their second-straight win.

Noteworthy

Stonehill overcame 26.8-percent (11-for-41) shooting over the first 32-minutes of the game, including 23.1% (6-26) in a 19-point first half.

Stonehill made 5-of-8 shots over the closing 7:49 of play, including 4-of-5 from three-point distance.

Stonehill held its second-straight opponent under 40-percent shooting, both wins, as CCSU connected on 36.5% (19-52), including 6-for-22 (27.3%) from deep.

CCSU’s 49 points are the fewest allowed by Stonehill in 33 all-time meetings and the lowest against a Division I opponent so far in its Inaugural Division I season.

Zegarowski’s 16 points mark his tenth double-figure scoring game of the season (45 th career) and he has now scored 904 points in 78 career games played, including his time at Franklin Pierce University and Lynn University.

career) and he has now scored 904 points in 78 career games played, including his time at Franklin Pierce University and Lynn University. Burnett, the NEC leader in steals with 2.8 per game, has now recorded a steal in 24-straight games dating back to last season, but had a run of ten-straight with multiple steals end.

Sims finished in double figures for the 16 th time in 17 games played this season and is now just 18 points shy of becoming Stonehill’s 43 rd 1,000-point scorer with 982 points in 90 career games played.

time in 17 games played this season and is now just 18 points shy of becoming Stonehill’s 43 1,000-point scorer with 982 points in 90 career games played. This afternoon marked the 33rdrd meeting all-time between Stonehill and CCSU, but the first since December 1984. The Skyhawks snapped a run of three-straight defeats to the Blue Devils with their seventh win in the series all-time, improving to 5-2 against Central all- time at Merkert Gym.

Up Next

Stonehill (7-11, 3-1 NEC) Returns to action next Saturday, January 14, when it hosts Merrimack College for an NEC Matchup at 2 pm Central Connecticut State (4-14, 2-2 NEC) hosts Fairleigh Dickinson University next Saturday at 1 p.m

