Men’s basketball pushes Fordham in road loss

Next Game: Oneonta 12/17/2022 | 2 p.m December 17 (Sat) / 2 pm Oneonta History

BRONX, NY – Host Fordham (10-1) used a 16-5 late run to pull away from visiting Binghamton men’s basketball (3-7) 77-62 Friday night at Rose Hill Gym.

The Bearcats were within four, 61-57 with 4:26 left before the Atlantic 10 member Rams closed with the decisive run to remain unbeaten at home (9-0).

Binghamton went toe-to-toe with Fordham in the second half, using an 11-2 run early in the period to cut its deficit to three. Senior guard Dan Petcash fueled the run with five points and four different players scored as BU pulled close, 50-47, with 10:12 left.

Two more times the Bearcats pulled to within four in the closing six minutes, but each time the Rams countered with their own run of points.

Senior guard Jacob Falko led BU with 18 points. Petcash and junior center Tariq Balogun added 11 points apiece. Balogun also chipped in six boards.

Binghamton nearly matched its hosts in field goals (23-22), but Fordham hit eight 3-pointers and went 23-for-33 from the line to help its cause.

Binghamton opened the game with strong play and trailed just 26-22 at the U8 timeout. The Rams, however, used an 8-0 run to create a double-digit lead, 34-22. The Bearcats answered with five straight – a Falko 3-ball and a Petcash Offensive rebound and lane jumper and trailed 34-27 with 3:35 left. But Fordham closed the half on a 10-4 run, thanks to a pair of 3-pointers in the final 42 seconds to take a 44-31 lead into the break.

Binghamton matched Fordham in first-half field goals (13) and had an edge on the glass, but the Rams hit seven 3-pointers for the margin. Falko led BU with 11 points at half.

Binghamton returns home for final exams before the Bearcats host SUNY Oneonta on Dec. 17 at the Events Center.