Men’s basketball pulls out close win at ONU

ADA, Ohio (November 12, 2022) – The Denison University men’s basketball team shot over 55 percent from the field and connected on 10 3-pointers as the Big Red pulled out a close 79-75 win on the road at Ohio Northern University on Saturday to win their second game in as many days.

Nick Heath finished 7-for-11 from the field and 4-for-8 from three for 18 points while Will Hunter scored 15 points on 6-for-9 shooting, added four steals, and was one of four Denison players with three assists. The others with three assists were Darren Rubin (9 points, 2-for-2 from three), Ricky Radtke (7 points, 9 rebounds) and Gates Flynn .

Next in scoring was Tyler Miller who added 12 points on 50 percent (5-for-10) shooting.

Both teams shot 52 percent or better from the field with at least five 3-pointers in the first half, and both were 3-for-10 from long range in the second half.

The Big Red never trailed in this one, and after three ties in the first five and a half minutes, a 3-pointer by Aidan King with 14:31 left in the first half made it 14-11 and put Denison up for good.

Denison led by as much as 10 points three times in the first half before taking a 3-point lead (40-37) into the break.

In the second half, Denison went ahead by nine at 66-57 after a 3-pointer by Heath with 9:32 left to play, and then an and-one by Hunter with five minutes left equaled Denison’s largest lead of the contest at 71 -61.

However, the Polar Bears stuck with it and used an 8-0 run to get back to within two at 71-69 after a 3-pointer with three minutes to play.

Another 3-pointer for ONU made it only a one-point game at 73-72 with just under a minute and a half to go, but a clutch jumper by Hunter made it 75-72 with under a minute remaining.

Then after back-to-back missed 3-pointers on the next ONU possession, Miller sank both of his free throws with 19 seconds left to make it 77-72.

After three road games to start the season, Denison improves to 2-1 overall and will now welcome Capital University into Livingston Gymnasium for its home opener at 7 pm on Tuesday, November 15.