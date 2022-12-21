Men’s Basketball Pulls Out 62-57 Road Win at UC Irvine

Next Game: at University of Kansas 12/22/2022 | 7:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM CT ESPN2 December 22 (Thu) / 7:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM CT at University of Kansas

IRVINE, Calif. – Senior guard/forward Chris Ledlum tallied game Highs in points (18) and rebounds (nine) as Harvard University men’s basketball made the cross-country trip to earn a 62-57 win at the University of California Irvine on Tuesday night at the Bren Events Center.

Opening a six-game road swing, the Crimson (8-4) held a 26-24 lead at halftime, built an edge as large as nine points in the second half, and made key rebounds and free throws down the stretch to hold off a comeback attempt from the host Anteaters (7-5).

Harvard Highlights

Senior guard/forward Chris Ledlum posted game highs in points (18) and rebounds (nine), while adding two blocks. They connected on 8-of-16 field goals and 2-of-5 3-pointers. Ledlum scored in double figures for the 11 th time in 12 games this year and paced the Crimson in scoring for the ninth time this season.

Senior guard Luka Sakota tallied 12 points, four rebounds, and two assists, while making 4-of-9 field goals and 4-of-4 free throws. They netted double-figure points for the sixth time this year.

tallied 12 points, four rebounds, and two assists, while making 4-of-9 field goals and 4-of-4 free throws. They netted double-figure points for the sixth time this year. First-year forward Chisom Okpara contributed 10 points and five rebounds, finishing in double figures for the fifth time in 2022-23.

contributed 10 points and five rebounds, finishing in double figures for the fifth time in 2022-23. Junior guard Sam Silverstein registered nine points, seven rebounds, and two steals, while making 2-of-4 field goals and 4-of-5 free throws. They corralled an Offensive rebound and made a pair of free throws with 15.6 seconds left to give the Crimson a two-possession lead at 59-55 lead.

Sophomore guard Evan Nelson added seven points, five boards, two assists, and two steals.

added seven points, five boards, two assists, and two steals. The Crimson out-rebounded the Anteaters, 45-35, and held a 17-6 advantage in second-chance points.

Harvard shot a season-best 82.4 percent from the free throw line, connecting on 14-of-17 shots from the foul line.

How It Happened

Harvard used an 11-0 run to take an early 11-4 lead with 13:37 left in the first half. Nelson and Ledlum each hit 3-pointers while Silverstein converted an old-fashioned 3-point play on the run.

After UC Irvine took a 17-15 edge, the Crimson used an 11-5 spurt to regain a 26-22 advantage with 1:56 remaining in the half. A 3-point play from Okpara and four points from Sakota keyed the run. Harvard remained ahead 26-24 at halftime.

With the score tied at 28-28, the Crimson used a 7-2 streak to pull ahead 35-30 with a conventional 3-point play from the junior forward Josh Hemmings catalyzing the stretch.

catalyzing the stretch. After the hosts again knotted the score at 35-35, Harvard scored 11 of the game’s next 13 points to move ahead 46-37 with 11:23 remaining. Silverstein and Ledlum each knocked down a 3-pointer before Okpara closed the run with a slam off an assist from the sophomore guard Denham Wojcik .

. UC Irvine whittled the margin to 55-53 with 4:09 to play before Ledlum made a driving layup with just over a minute remaining.

After both teams missed the front end of one-and-one opportunities, Silverstein grabbed an Offensive rebound with 15.6 seconds remaining and sank a pair of free throws on a one-and-one of his own, pushing the Crimson ahead 59-55.

In the final 10 seconds, Silverstein added another free throw and Nelson made a pair to seal the win.

Next Up

Harvard plays at No. 4/4 Kansas on Thursday, Dec. 22 at 7:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. CT (ESPN2).