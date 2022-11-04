Men’s Basketball Promotional Schedule for 2022-23 Season Announced

Men’s Basketball | November 4, 2022

With Homecoming just over a week away, La Salle Athletics is excited to announce the promotional schedule for the upcoming men’s basketball season!

Under the direction of La Salle Graduate and Philadelphia coaching icon Fran Dunphy, the men’s team will play host to 15 opponents at Tom Gola Arena in 2022-23, plus will square off against Temple at The Palestra on Wednesday, Nov. 30, in a true Big 5 doubleheader at the Cathedral of College Basketball.

Season and single-game tickets are available now by visiting goexplorers.com/tickets or by calling 215-951-1999.

2022-23 Men’s Basketball Promotional Schedule (Subject to Change)
Saturday, Nov. 12 vs. Wagner – 3 p.m

  • Homecoming Game
  • Block Party on 20th Street

Tuesday, Nov. 15 vs. Queen’s Univ. – 7 p.m

  • Jersey Mike’s Jamaica Classic On-Campus Game
  • Title IX 50th Anniversary Celebration
  • Fansgiving Food Drive to Support The Basket
  • Walking Taco Tuesday – New Concession Option for Tuesday Games
  • Giveaway: Magnet Schedule, Courtesy of City View Pizza

Saturday, Nov. 26 vs. Binghamton – 2 p.m

  • Small Business Saturday – Discounted Tickets for Small Business Owners & Employees
  • Fansgiving Food Drive to Support The Basket
  • Jr. Explorer of the Month
  • Giveaway: First Series of Men’s Basketball Trading Cards

Wednesday, Nov. 30 vs. Temple – 6 p.m

  • Big 5 Doubleheader at The Palestra
  • Mr. Big 5 Night – Featuring Head Coach Fran Dunphy

Tuesday, Dec. 6 vs. Bucknell – 7 p.m

  • Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest
  • Toys for Tots Toy Drive
  • Walking Taco Tuesday – New Concession Option on Tuesdays

Saturday, Dec. 10 vs. Drexel – 12 p.m

  • Televised Game on USA Network
  • Sean A. Hughes Memorial Game
  • Toys for Tots Toy Drive

Wednesday, Dec. 21 vs. Lafayette – 7 p.m

  • Toys for Tots Toy Drive
  • Christmas Theme Game
  • Jr. Explorer of the Month
  • Giveaway: La Salle Branded Christmas Ornament

Saturday, Jan. 7 vs. Rhode Island – 2 p.m

  • 10-Year Anniversary Celebration of the 2012-13 Sweet 16 Team
  • Giveaway: Throwback Trading Card Series

Saturday, Jan. 2 p.m. vs. Fordham – 3 p.m

  • Doubleheader with the Women’s Basketball Team
  • Family Day
  • Game Presented by Steamfitters Local 420

Monday, Jan. 4 vs. Saint Joseph’s – 2 p.m

  • Televised game on CBS Sports Network
  • MLK Day Game
  • Game Presented by Independence Blue Cross

Tuesday, Jan. 24 vs. Davidson – 7 p.m

  • Coaches vs. Cancer Suits & Sneakers Game
  • Greek Night
  • Walking Taco Tuesday – New Concession Option on Tuesdays

Wednesday, Feb. 1 vs. George Washington – 7 p.m

  • National Girls & Women in Sports Day

Saturday, Feb. 11 vs. Massachusetts – 2 p.m

  • 2023 Hall of Athletes Induction
  • Paint by Numbers Activation
  • Game Presented by Sherwin Williams

Wednesday, Feb. 15 vs. Richmond – 7 p.m

  • Philly 2.15 Day
  • Special Concession Offerings
  • Giveaway: Philadelphia-Themed T-Shirt

Wednesday, Feb. 22 vs. Duquesne – 7 p.m

  • Social Justice Awareness Game
  • Jr. Explorer of the Month
  • Giveaway: La Salle Branded Cup

Saturday, Mar. 4 vs. Loyola Chicago – 2 p.m

