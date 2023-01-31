Men’s basketball program ‘isn’t where we want it to be’

GREEN BAY – Josh Moon believes the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay men’s basketball team can be relevant again both on the court and in the community despite years of declining attendance and somewhat lackluster play.

The second-year Athletic director emphatically pointed out he wouldn’t be here if he didn’t think it was possible. He and the school will get another crack at making it happen with its next hire after Will Ryan was fired Tuesday just 2½ seasons into a six-year contract.

If there ever was a time to make a home run hire, this would be that time.

UWGB is 2-19 Entering a game at Northern Kentucky on Thursday, is ranked 360th out of 363 NCAA Division I teams in the Nation and has won just 15 times since Ryan was hired.

