Men’s Basketball: Previewing No. 17 TCU at No. 10 Texas

The most appropriate way for TCU Horned Frogs fans to forget about the football devastation from Monday night, a win versus a top 10 ranked Rival on college basketball night, Wednesday.

The No. 17 TCU men’s basketball team (13-2) travels to Austin to take on the No. 10 Texas (13-2), Wednesday, at 8 p.m. CT. These teams have started with identical Big 12 conference play records of 2-1, as TCU looks to bounce back from a 69-67 home loss to Iowa State.

