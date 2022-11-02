Men’s Basketball Preview: It Starts With Belief, And Barbee’s Chippewas Are All In

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. – Tony Barbee believes in his team, and believes in what he’s doing with the Central Michigan men’s basketball program.

A hard sell to fans after the Chippewas won seven games in 2021-22? Not really, not when you hear Barbee tell it, and not when you look at a roster headlined by one of the Mid-American Conference’s most dynamic players.

“I feel good about this season, I feel good about this team,” Barbee said earlier this week as he prepared his Chippewas for the Nov. 10 season opener at Marquette. “We’ve got a team that can make some noise and we want to put ourselves in position (to be) in the conversation when it comes down to it in the last few weeks of the season and we’re in the hunt for the MAC championship.”

The Chippewas, who entertain Northwood in an exhibition game on Thursday (7 pm) at McGuirk Arena, are built around point guard Kevin “Boopie” Miller, a sophomore who last year averaged a team-best 13.1 points and 4.6 assists per game and was named to the MAC All-Freshman Team.

Last week, the 6-footer from Chicago landed on the preseason All-MAC Second Team, an undersell in Barbee’s estimation.

“I think he should have been picked first team and player of the year,” he said. “I thought he should have been the freshman of the year last year.”

“He has that kind of impact on the floor. He’s a tough kid, doesn’t back down from anything. I look forward to seeing the steps that he takes in year two. He showed maturity and growth through last year and we just want to keep that curve going. He’s a hard worker and he understands he’s not a finished product.”

Miller averaged a MAC-best 5.4 assists in league games a year ago and he has the tools to be one of the league’s top scorers and playmakers. He will unquestionably benefit from a roster that has added plenty of firepower, Barbee said.

Brian Taylor a 6-6 guard, Returns as do frontcourt men Nicolas Pavrette , Caleb Hodgson and Miroslav Stafl . All are listed at 6-10 or taller.

Taylor showed Ample signs a year ago of an innate ability to get to the basket and Pavrette, who hails from Lyon, France, steadily improved throughout his rookie season in a Chippewa uniform. He added 30 pounds in the offseason “and he’s playing like it,” Barbee said.

The roster features plenty of new faces including the likes of freshmen Reggie Bass and Max Majerle the son of CMU and NBA Legend Dan Majerle, and junior guard Jesse Zarzuela , a transfer from Coppin State. They led the Eagles in scoring (14.7) and assists (3.3) a year ago.

Majerle will garner plenty of attention because of his pedigree and his physical appearance as he bears a striking resemblance to his father, a Traverse City native who remains a household name in CMU and MAC circles.

But forget about that. The kid, who wears his dad’s jersey number 44, can flat out play, Barbee said.

“He looks like his dad and he plays like his dad,” Barbee said. “If anybody remembers Dan he was just kind of a physical wrecking ball; he was always in the middle of everything and that’s Max. Dan’s 6-6, 6-7 and Max is 6-3, that’s the biggest difference. But it’s eerily similar how much they look alike and how similar their games are.

“He can really knock it down. But he does so much on the floor that impacts winning. It’s not just shooting.”

Yes, it’s about so much more than shooting, and that goes for the entire roster and runs throughout Barbee’s program. It’s a philosophy he instilled in his first season in Mount Pleasant in 2021-22, when the Chippewas steadily improved and then pushed Toledo to the limit in a MAC Tournament opener before bowing, 73-71.

“Year one when you take over a program is about establishing your culture, building your identity as a Coach and as a program and what we want that to be,” Barbee said. “When we step on the floor, we want people to know that they’re in for a fight. We’re going to scratch and claw until the clock hits zero.

“Now, in year two, you want to take that next step. A big part of our culture is sacrifice and unselfishness. We want people to watch us play and talk about three things: how hard we play, how tough we are, and how unselfish we are. This is a team that should have five, six, seven guys in double figures, every game, on average. We’ve got that kind of Offensive firepower, but to do that you’ve got to be unselfish. “

The Chippewas will again play an ambitious non-conference schedule in preparation for the Jan. 3 MAC opener at home against Miami (Ohio). CMU faces early trips to the likes of Minnesota and Michigan in preparation for the MAC slate.

“We’ve got loftier goals,” Barbee said. “We want to do more than just get to Cleveland. We want to be in Cleveland cutting down the nets in March.”