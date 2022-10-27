Men’s Basketball Prepares for 2022-23 Season with Exhibition Friday

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The 2022-23 men’s basketball season is on the doorstep as Colorado State hosts MSU Denver for an exhibition at 7 pm inside Moby Arena Friday night.

Fifth-year head coach Niko Medved and the Rams are coming off a successful 2021-22 season in which they went 25-6 and qualified for the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013. They return seven letter winners from last year’s team including a pair of starters in Isaiah Stevens and John Tonje .

The Rams welcome six newcomers this year including a trio of transfers in Josiah Strong , Patrick Cartier and Joe Palmer .

Friday gives fans a first look at the 2022-23 version of the Rams against competition outside of themselves in MSU Denver. The Roadrunners are led by first-year head Coach Dan Ficke. He inherits a team that went 17-12 last season and 11-11 in conference play.

MSU Denver Returns just one starter from 2021-22 in Tyrei Randall who averaged 12.5 points per game.

Including the exhibition game, Colorado State opens the season with four straight home games. The 2022-23 season officially tips off on Monday, November 7 against Gardner-Webb at 7 pm.

Season Tickets are on sale now for the 2022-23 men’s basketball. They can be purchased by contacting the CSU Athletics Ticket Office at 800-491-RAMS (7267), csurams.com/tickets or [email protected]