Men’s Basketball Powers Past Pratt in Tip-Off Opener

EWING, NJ – The TCNJ men’s basketball team dominated both ends of the floor and rolled into the Championship of its annual tip-off tournament with an 84-40 rout of visiting Pratt in Friday night’s home opener.

Danny Bodine led all scorers with 18 points and pulled down eight rebounds for the Lions (1-1), who will go for a repeat title against the winner of the nightcap between Penn State Altoona and Neumann.

The Lions put on an Offensive Clinic in the first half, connecting on eight of their first 11 shots and opening up a double-digit lead less than five minutes in. Bodine started with a nice baby hook and a 3-pointer on the first two trips, and Pat Higgins and Anthony DiCaro sandwiched 3-pointers around a driving bucket by Jason Larranaga to make it 15-4 and force an early Pratt timeout.

DiCaro’s deep 3 on a feed from Clemente pushed the margin to 20-7 and Trevor Covey knocked down a pair of triples, the second of which came on an inbounds feed from DiCaro and stretched the margin to 29-14 at the 8:04 mark of the period.

DiCaro showed off his passing wizardry a couple minutes later, going with a no-look backwards bounce pass to Larranaga for a deep pull-up 3 in transition to open up a 34-14 advantage.

The lead continued to swell in the later stages of the first half, and the highlights came fast and furious with it. Bodine threw down a ferocious dunk on a fast-break toss from DiCaro before Clemente scored on a hook shot through contact. Naysea Burch’s corner triple just beat the Halftime buzzer and sent TCNJ Flying into the Locker room with a 50-21 upper hand.

Bodine was 6-of-7 in the first half on his way to a game-high 13 points, and five other Lions scored either six or seven points in a well-balanced frame that saw the white and gold shoot 52.6 percent overall (20 -for-38). TCNJ racked up 17 assists on its 20 made field goals in the first half, all while committing only four turnovers.

Conversely, the Lions’ Tenacious defense forced the Cannoneers into a 22.6-percent effort (7-for-31).

Larranaga kicked off the second half with another 3-pointer, and the Rout continued. The spread swelled to 40 (68-28) on a vicious dunk by Clemente on a nice feed from Higgins, and grew as large as 47 on a bucket by Jackson Rind in the final minute.

Bodine was hyper efficient for a second straight game, scoring on eight of his 10 field-goal attempts and swatting three shots on the defensive end. Larramaga was the only other player in double figures with 10 for the Lions, who had 13 different players get onto the scoresheet.

Clemente flirted with a triple-double with nine points, eight boards, and six assists, and DiCaro paired nine points with seven assists. Higgins finished with six points, five caroms, and five assists for the Lions, who assisted on 27 of their 31 field goals and committed only 11 turnovers.

Matthew Okorie turned in a strong 17 minutes off the bench, grabbing a game-high nine rebounds to go with seven points.