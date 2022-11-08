Men’s Basketball Powers Past Northern Colorado in Season Opener
HOUSTON (AP) Marcus Sasser scored 21 points, J’Wan Roberts added 12 points and six rebounds, and No. 3 Houston opened the season with an 83-36 win over Northern Colorado on Monday night.
Sasser, a preseason All-American, scored 11 points in the first half. They finished 7 of 14 from the field and made 4 of 8 3-pointers. The senior guard missed the second half of last season and all of Houston’s run to the Elite Eight with a toe injury.
Houston Coach Kelvin Sampson won his 700th career game and 200th with the Cougars.
Emanuel Sharp scored 11 points, Jamal Shead had nine points and nine assists, and Jarace Walker had eight points and 12 rebounds for Houston. The Cougars shot 44% and were 11 of 29 on 3-pointers.
The Cougars, who started the season with their highest ranking since the 1967-68 team began at No. 2, have won 14 straight openers.
Matt Johnson II, Riley Abercrombie and Caleb Shaw each scored eight points for the Bears. Northern Colorado shot 26% and went 5 of 21 on 3-pointers.
Houston finished the first half on a 10-2 run to open a 32-13 lead on a 3-pointer by Sasser. The 13 points were the second fewest allowed in a first half in school history. The Cougars gave up 12 to UConn on Dec. 28, 2016.
BIG PICTURE
Northern Colorado: The Bears, who were picked to finish second in the Big Sky, held their own against Houston for much of the first half on the defensive end but struggled to do much offensively. The Cougars’ size and athleticism were too much for the Bears.
Houston: The Cougars were sluggish to start and had issues breaking Northern Colorado’s zone for most of the first half. Rebounding and defense continue to be staples for the Cougars, who outrebounded the Bears 43-31 and forced 23 turnovers, which they converted into 27 points.
WELL. 700
Sampson, the 33rd Division I Coach to reach 700 victories, has a 700-340 overall record and is 200-70 in nine seasons with Houston. He was presented with a game ball to commemorate the win and a video of former players congratulating him was shown.
• Following Monday’s season opener, the Cougars meet Saint Joseph’s in the Veterans Classic in Annapolis, Md., on Friday.
• That game tips off at 5 pm (CT), Friday, inside Alumni Hall and will air on CBS Sports Network with Dave Ryan, Steve Lappas and Gary Parrish calling the action.
• From there, Houston returns home to meet Oral Roberts at 7 pm, Nov. 14, inside the Fertitta Center during the Cougar Classic.
• The Cougars close out their time in that event at 7 pm, Nov. 16, against Texas Southern inside the Fertitta Center.
• All Houston Men’s Basketball games can be heard on 950 AM KPRC.
