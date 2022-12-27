Men’s Basketball Poll Watching Week 8: TCU Now at No. 18/19

The TCU Horned Frogs men’s basketball team (10-1) has won eight straight games, including a win last week on the road against the Utah Runnin’ Utes (6-4) 75-71 at Vivint Arenahome of the Utah Jazz.

With this week’s rankings, TCU moved up two spots in the AP Top 25 poll to No. 18. They remained at No. 19 in the Coaches Poll. TCU began the season at No. 14, dropped to No. 15 before dropping out of the rankings after their only loss. For the last several weeks, they have been creeping back up to in both polls.

The top five in both polls remained unchanged week-over-week. Purdue remains at No. 1 in both polls. The remaining top five include UConn, Houston, Kansas, and Arizona.

The Big 12 has five teams ranked – Kansas (No. 4/4), Texas (No. 6/6), Baylor (No. 12/13), TCU (18/19), and West Virginia (24/24) . There are three other teams that are receiving votes in both polls – Iowa State, Kansas State, and Texas Tech. Only Oklahoma and Oklahoma State are not ranked or receiving votes.

Here are the Highlights from both the AP Top 25 poll and the USA Today Coaches Poll:

AP Top 25

1 – Purdue (12-0), no change

2 – UConn (13-0), no change

3 – Houston (12-1), no change

4 – Kansas (11-1), no change

5 – Arizona (12-1), no change

6 – Texas (10-1), up 1

7 – Tennessee (10-2), up 1

8 – Alabama (10-2), up 1

9 – Arkansas (11-1), up 1

10 – Gonzaga (10-3), up 1

12 – Baylor (9-2), no change

18 – TCU (10-1), up 2

24 – West Virginia (10-2), previously not ranked

Dropped from the rankings: Illinois (#16), Virginia Tech (#21), Marquette (#24), Arizona State (#25)

Big 12 schools receiving votes – Iowa State (#34), Texas Tech (#36), Kansas State (#39)

Coaches Poll

1 – Purdue (12-0), no change

2 – UConn (13-0), no change

3 – Houston (12-1), no change

4 – Kansas (11-1), no change

5 – Arizona (12-1), no change

6 – Texas (10-1), up 1

7 – Arkansas (11-1), up 1

8 – UCLA (11-2), up 1

9 – Alabama (10-2), up 1

10 -Tennessee (10-2), up 1

13 – Baylor (9-2), no change

19 – TCU (10-1), no change

24 – West Virginia (10-2), previously not ranked

Dropped from the rankings: Virginia Tech (#20), Marquette (#25)

Big 12 schools receiving votes – Iowa State (#32), Kansas State (#33), Texas Tech (#42),

