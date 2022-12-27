Men’s Basketball Poll Watching Week 8: TCU Now at No. 18/19

The TCU Horned Frogs men’s basketball team (10-1) has won eight straight games, including a win last week on the road against the Utah Runnin’ Utes (6-4) 75-71 at Vivint Arenahome of the Utah Jazz.

With this week’s rankings, TCU moved up two spots in the AP Top 25 poll to No. 18. They remained at No. 19 in the Coaches Poll. TCU began the season at No. 14, dropped to No. 15 before dropping out of the rankings after their only loss. For the last several weeks, they have been creeping back up to in both polls.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button