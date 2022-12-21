Men’s Basketball Poll Watching Week 7: TCU Now at No. 20/19

The TCU Horned Frogs men’s basketball team (9-1) has won seven straight games, including a dominating win over Mississippi Valley State University on Sunday. With this week’s rankings, TCU moved up in both polls. They now sit at No. 20 in the AP Top 25 (up one spot from last week) and No. 19 in the Coaches Poll (up three spots from last week).

Purdue remains at No. 1 in both polls this week. After Virginia suffered their first loss of the season on Saturday (69-61 loss to Houston), they fell from the No. 2 spots, allowing other teams to make some moves in the top five.

The Big 12 has four teams ranked – Kansas (No. 4/4), Texas (No. 7/7), Baylor (No. 12/13), and TCU. There are four other teams that are receiving votes in both polls – Iowa State, Kansas State, Texas Tech, and West Virginia. Only Oklahoma and Oklahoma State are not ranked or receiving votes.

Here are the Highlights from both the AP Top 25 poll and the USA Today Coaches Poll:

AP Top 25

1 – Purdue (11-0), no change

2 – UConn (12-0), up 1

3 – Houston (11-1), up 2

4 – Kansas (10-1), up 4

5 – Arizona (10-1), up 4

6 – Virginia (8-1), down 4

7 – Texas (9-1), no change

8 – Tennessee (9-2), down 2

9 – Alabama (9-2), down 5

10 – Arkansas (10-1), no change

12 – Baylor (8-2), down 1

20 – TCU (9-1), up 1

Dropped from the rankings: Maryland (#20), Ohio State (#23)

Big 12 schools receiving votes – West Virginia (#27), Iowa State (#34), Texas Tech (#37), Kansas State (#41)

Coaches Poll

1 – Purdue (11-0), no change

2 – UConn (12-0), up 1

3 – Houston (11-1), up 1

4 – Kansas (10-1), up 2

5 – Arizona (10-1), up 4

6 – Virginia (8-1), down 4

7 – Texas (9-1), up 1

8 – Arkansas (10-1), up 2

9 – UCLA (10-2), up 5

10 – Alabama (9-2), down 5

13 – Baylor (8-2), down 2

19 – TCU (9-1), up 3

Dropped from the rankings: Ohio State (#21)

Big 12 schools receiving votes – West Virginia (#27), Iowa State (#34), Kansas State (#36), Texas Tech (#37)

