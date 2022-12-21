Men’s Basketball Poll Watching Week 7: TCU Now at No. 20/19

The TCU Horned Frogs men’s basketball team (9-1) has won seven straight games, including a dominating win over Mississippi Valley State University on Sunday. With this week’s rankings, TCU moved up in both polls. They now sit at No. 20 in the AP Top 25 (up one spot from last week) and No. 19 in the Coaches Poll (up three spots from last week).

Purdue remains at No. 1 in both polls this week. After Virginia suffered their first loss of the season on Saturday (69-61 loss to Houston), they fell from the No. 2 spots, allowing other teams to make some moves in the top five.

