Men’s Basketball Poll Watching Week 13: Frogs Drop to No. 15/16

The TCU Horned Frogs men’s basketball team (16-5) dropped in both polls this week after losing their game on Saturday to Mississippi State.

Last week, the Frogs were No. 11. After demolishing Oklahoma during the week, had they won on Saturday, they potentially were looking for a Top Ten ranking and the highest ranking in program history. That will have to wait for now.

TCU dropped four spots in the AP Top 25 to No. 15 and five spots in the Coaches Poll to No. 16.

