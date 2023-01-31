Men’s Basketball Poll Watching Week 13: Frogs Drop to No. 15/16

The TCU Horned Frogs men’s basketball team (16-5) dropped in both polls this week after losing their game on Saturday to Mississippi State.

Last week, the Frogs were No. 11. After demolishing Oklahoma during the week, had they won on Saturday, they potentially were looking for a Top Ten ranking and the highest ranking in program history. That will have to wait for now.

TCU dropped four spots in the AP Top 25 to No. 15 and five spots in the Coaches Poll to No. 16.

Purdue remains in the top spot in both polls. Tennessee jumped up to the second spot after beating Texas on Saturday and after Alabama lost to Oklahoma. Many other teams in the Top Ten had movements up and down the rankings.

Six teams from the Big 12 remain ranked in the Top 25. This is the third straight week to have six teams. This week, West Virginia is also receiving votes. Could the league soon have seven, or more, ranked teams? There is no rest for the weary, as every game more than likely has at least one ranked opponent, if not both. In addition to TCU (15/16), other ranked Big 12 teams include Kansas State (7/6), Kansas (8/8), Texas (10/9), Baylor (11/11), and Iowa State (13 /13).

Here are the Highlights from both the AP Top 25 poll and the USA Today Coaches Poll:

AP Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll – Week 13

1 – Purdue (21-1), no change

2- Tennessee (18-3), up 2

3 – Houston (20-2), no change

4 – Alabama (18-3), down 2

5 – Arizona (19-3), up 1

6 – Virginia (16-3), up 1

7 – Kansas State (18-3), down 2

8 – Kansas (17-4), up 1

9 – UCLA (17-4), down 1

10 – Texas (17-4), no change

11 – Baylor (16-5), up 6

13 – Iowa State (15-5), down 1

15 – TCU (16-5), down 4

Big 12 schools receiving votes: West Virginia (#42)

Dropped from the rankings: Charleston (#18), New Mexico (#25)

Coaches Poll Men’s Basketball – Week 13

1 – Purdue (21-1), no change

2- Tennessee (18-3), up 2

3 – Houston (20-2), no change

4 – Virginia (16-3), up 2

5 – Alabama (18-3), down 3

6 – Kansas State (18-3), down 1

7 – Arizona (19-3), up 1

8 – Kansas (17-4), up 1

9 (road) – UCLA (17-4), down 2

9 (road) – Texas (17-4), up 1

11 – Baylor (16-5), up 6

13 – Iowa State (15-5), no change

16 – TCU (16-5), down 5

Big 12 schools receiving votes: none

Dropped from the rankings: Charleston (#18), Duke (#25)

