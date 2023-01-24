Men’s Basketball Poll Watching Week 12: Frogs Leap to No. 11

The TCU Horned Frogs men’s basketball team (15-4) has moved up to No. 11 in both the AP Top 25 and Coaches Polls this week. This is the highest the Frogs have been ranked this season.

In program history, the highest the Frogs have ever been ranked was No. 10. That came in Week 8 of the 2017-18 season.

The Frogs went 1-1 last week. After a disappointing loss in Morgantown on Wednesday (West Virginia 74 – TCU 65)the Frogs rebounded and got their first-ever win in Lawrence on Saturday (TCU 83 – Kansas 60). TCU takes on Oklahoma on Tuesday before traveling to Starkville on Saturday to take on Mississippi State as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

TCU moved up three spots in the AP Top 25 this week and two spots in the Coaches Poll. TCU began the season at No. 14, and dropped to No. 15 before dropping out of the rankings after their first loss. They have been moving back up in both polls for the last several weeks.

Houston, last week’s No. 1 team, lost to Temple, moving Purdue back to the top spot in both polls. Kansas, last week’s No. 2 team, dropped seven spots in both polls. There was significant movement up and down in the Top 10 this week. The biggest winner was Kansas State which moved up to No. 5 in both polls. The Wildcats also beat Kansas last week in overtime. K-State is 17-2, with one of their losses coming against TCU in Fort Worth earlier this month.

The Big 12 has six teams in the Top 25, making conference play a Gauntlet for every team. There is no rest for the weary, as every game more than likely has at least one ranked opponent, if not both. In addition to TCU (11/11) and Kansas State (5/5), the other ranked teams include Kansas (9/9), Texas (10/10), Iowa State (12/13), and Baylor (17/ 17). Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, and West Virginia are not receiving votes or ranked.

Here are the Highlights from both the AP Top 25 poll and the USA Today Coaches Poll:

AP Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll – Week 12

1 – Purdue (19-1), up 2

2 – Alabama (17-2), up 2

3 – Houston (18-2), down 2

4 – Tennessee (16-3), up 5

5 – Kansas State (17-2), up 8

6 – Arizona (17-3), up 5

7 – Virginia (15-3), up 3

8 – UCLA (17-3), down 3

9 – Kansas (16-3), down 7

10 – Texas (16-3), down 3

11 – TCU (15-4), up 3

12 – Iowa State (14-4), no change

17 – Baylor (14-5), up 4

Dropped from the rankings; Rutgers (#23), Arkansas (#25)

Coaches Poll Men’s Basketball – Week 12

1 – Purdue (19-1), up 2

2 – Alabama (17-2), up 2

3 – Houston (18-2), down 2

4 – Tennessee (16-3), up 5

5 – Kansas State (17-2), up 10

6 – Virginia (15-3), up 4

7 – UCLA (17-3), down 2

8 – Arizona (17-3), up 3

9 – Kansas (16-3), down 7

10 – Texas (16-3), down 3

11 – TCU (15-4), up 2

13 – Iowa State (14-4), down 1

17 – Baylor (14-5), up 5

Dropped from the rankings; Illinois (#23), Arkansas (#25)

