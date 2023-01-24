Men’s Basketball Poll Watching Week 12: Frogs Leap to No. 11

The TCU Horned Frogs men’s basketball team (15-4) has moved up to No. 11 in both the AP Top 25 and Coaches Polls this week. This is the highest the Frogs have been ranked this season.

In program history, the highest the Frogs have ever been ranked was No. 10. That came in Week 8 of the 2017-18 season.

The Frogs went 1-1 last week. After a disappointing loss in Morgantown on Wednesday (West Virginia 74 – TCU 65)the Frogs rebounded and got their first-ever win in Lawrence on Saturday (TCU 83 – Kansas 60). TCU takes on Oklahoma on Tuesday before traveling to Starkville on Saturday to take on Mississippi State as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

