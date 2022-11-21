Men’s Basketball Plays Host To Mercer Monday At 6:30 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State plays host to Mercer on Monday at 6:30 pm at the Donald L. Tucker Center in the final game of a season-long three-game home stand. The Seminoles face the Bears for the first time since the 2012-13 season – the year after Florida State won its first ACC Championship in 2012. The series between the two teams dates back to the 1948-49 season – the first year the Seminoles put a men’s basketball team on the court for intercollegiate athletics. Following Monday’s game against Mercer, the Seminoles travel to Lake Buena Vista, Fla., to play in the ESPN Events Invitational at Disney’s Wide World of Sports. Florida State faces Siena in the first round of the tournament on Thursday (Thanksgiving Day) at 11:00 am and plays with Ole Miss or Stanford on Friday in the second day of the event.

FLORIDA STATE AT HOME SINCE 2015

Florida State is 88-11 at home in the last six (plus) seasons (.889 winning percentage). The Seminoles have won 88 of their last 99 games since February 27, 2015. The Seminoles won their final three home games of the 2015-16 season (Notre Dame, Syracuse, Davidson) and have won 85 of 96 home games (.886 winning percentage) in the last six seasons (2018 through 2022).

HAMILTON IS THE FIFTH WINNINGEST COACH IN ACC HISTORY

Seminole Head Coach Leonard Hamilton is the fifth winningest Coach in ACC history with 395 career wins and ranked fifth in ACC history with 177 career ACC wins at Florida State.

CLEVELAND NAMED TO JULIUS ERVING AWARD WATCH LIST

Florida State’s Matthew Cleveland has been named to the Julius Erving Watch List as the nation’s top Collegiate small forward by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. It marks the second consecutive season Cleveland has been named to the initial watch list for the prestigious Julius Erving Award. Cleveland is one of three players from the ACC named to the Julius Erving Watch List. He is joined on the list by Dariq Whitehead of Duke and Leaky Black of North Carolina. The award is named for Julius Erving, who attended the University of Massachusetts (1969-71). He averaged 26.3 points and 20.2 rebounds per game, making him one of only six NCAA men’s basketball players to average more than 20 points and 20 rebounds per game during his career.

HAMILTON PRESENTED WITH PRESTIGIOUS JOE LAPCHICK AWARD IN NEW YOUR CITY

Florida State men’s basketball Coach Leonard Hamilton received the Joe Lapchick Character Award presented by the Joe Lapchick Foundation during a ceremony at the New York Athletic Club on September 16, 2022. Hamilton was honored with the award which celebrates the life and career of Joe Lapchick, a Hall of Fame Coach at St. John’s University (1936-47) and the New York Knicks (1947-56), who was well known for his compassion and integrity off the court. The award is given to coaches who exhibit honorable character and who have impacted the game of basketball as did Lapchick. Hamilton is just the fifth head coach from the ACC to earn the award. They joined Georgia Tech’s Bobby Cremins, Virginia’s Pete Gillen, Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski, and North Carolina’s Dean Smith as Lapchick Award winners from the nation’s top college basketball conference.

SEMINOLES SHOT WELL FROM THE FREE THROW LINE AGAINST FLORIDA

Florida State shot a season-best .933 from the free throw line (14 of 15) against Florida on Friday night at the Donald L. Tucker Center. The Seminoles made each of their final five free throws of the second half and each of their four free throw shots in the second half and enter Monday’s game against Mercer having made nine consecutive free throws as a team. Florida State has made 37 of its last 48 free throws in in the last two games (.771 percent) as compared to having made 18 of 34 free throws in (.529 percent) in their first two games.

SEMINOLES TOTAL SEASON HIGH SIX BLOCKED SHOTS AGAINST FLORIDA

Led by two blocked shots each by Caleb Mills (tying his career-high) and Naheem McLeod, the Seminoles blocked a season-high six shots against Florida on Friday night. The Seminoles had blocked a total of seven shots (two each against Stetson and Troy and three at UCF) in their first three games of the season.

FLORIDA STATE FROM THE 3-POINT LINE

Florida State enters its game against Mercer averaging 6.0 3-point field goals made per game. The Seminoles made a season-high nine shots from the bonus sphere against Troy and six each in their first two games of the season against Stetson and at UCF.