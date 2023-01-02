Men’s Basketball Player Dan Akin Named America First Credit Union USU Student-Athlete of the Week

Dan Akin

Utah State men’s basketball playerhas been named the America First Credit Union USU Student-Athlete of the Week for the period ending on Sunday, Jan. 1 The award is voted on by a state-wide media panel.

With their sponsorship of the Student-Athlete of the Week, America First Credit Union donates funds directly to support student-athlete scholarships.

Akin led Utah State to a 67-54 win against Fresno State in the Aggies’ Mountain West opener last Saturday afternoon at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The 6-foot-9, 225-pound grad senior forward logged his fourth double-double of the season with 11 points and a game-high 13 rebounds, including a game-high-tying three offensive boards. He also recorded one steal and one block, while tying his season high with seven makes at the free throw line.

The Aggies open a two-game road trip on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 7 pm, when they square off against Air Force at Clune Arena. Utah State is back at the Spectrum on Tuesday, Jan. 10, against Wyoming. Tickets can be purchased here.

For more information on Utah State’s men’s basketball program, follow the Aggies on Twitter at @usubasketball, on Facebook at usumensbasketball and on Instagram at usubasketball. Fans can also watch USU men’s basketball Highlights by visiting youtube.com/utahstateathletics.

Nominees from other sports for USU Student-Athlete of the Week included:

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL – Grad senior guard Mayson Kimball (Webster, New Hampshire) averaged 7.5 points and 5.0 rebounds last week as Utah State lost a pair of Mountain West games at Air Force (77-63) and at home against San Diego State (89-55). Kimball scored five points and had three rebounds in the loss to the Falcons and against the Aztecs, she scored 10 points and grabbed seven boards. For the week, Kimball shot 62.5 percent (5-of-8), including 80.0 percent (4-of-5) from 3-point range, and 50.0 percent (1-of-2) at the free throw line.

2022-23 America First Credit Union USU Student-Athlete of the Week Winners

August 29 – Kylee Stokes, Volleyball

Sept. 5 – Diera Walton, Soccer

Sept. 12—Shelby Capllonch, Volleyball

Sept. 19 – Whitney Lopez, Soccer

Sept. 26 – Sara Taylor, Soccer

October 3 – Camren Todd, Men’s Cross Country

October 10 – Ajani Carter, Football

October 17 – David Cierny, Men’s Tennis

October 24 – McKenzie Hunninghake, Soccer

October 31 – Diera Walton, Soccer

Nov. 7 – Connor Coles, Football

Nov. 14 – Ike Larsen, Football

Nov. 21—Calvin Tyler Jr., Football

Nov. 28 – Shelby Capllonch, Volleyball

December 5 – Maria Carvalho, Women’s Basketball

December 12 – Sean Bairstow Men’s Basketball

December 26 – Sean Bairstow Men’s Basketball

Jan. 2 – Dan Akin Men’s Basketball

-USU-