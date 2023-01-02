Men’s Basketball Player Dan Akin Named America First Credit Union USU Student-Athlete of the Week
With their sponsorship of the Student-Athlete of the Week, America First Credit Union donates funds directly to support student-athlete scholarships.
Akin led Utah State to a 67-54 win against Fresno State in the Aggies’ Mountain West opener last Saturday afternoon at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The 6-foot-9, 225-pound grad senior forward logged his fourth double-double of the season with 11 points and a game-high 13 rebounds, including a game-high-tying three offensive boards. He also recorded one steal and one block, while tying his season high with seven makes at the free throw line.
The Aggies open a two-game road trip on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 7 pm, when they square off against Air Force at Clune Arena. Utah State is back at the Spectrum on Tuesday, Jan. 10, against Wyoming. Tickets can be purchased here.
Nominees from other sports for USU Student-Athlete of the Week included:
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL – Grad senior guard Mayson Kimball (Webster, New Hampshire) averaged 7.5 points and 5.0 rebounds last week as Utah State lost a pair of Mountain West games at Air Force (77-63) and at home against San Diego State (89-55). Kimball scored five points and had three rebounds in the loss to the Falcons and against the Aztecs, she scored 10 points and grabbed seven boards. For the week, Kimball shot 62.5 percent (5-of-8), including 80.0 percent (4-of-5) from 3-point range, and 50.0 percent (1-of-2) at the free throw line.
2022-23 America First Credit Union USU Student-Athlete of the Week Winners
August 29 – Kylee Stokes, Volleyball
Sept. 5 – Diera Walton, Soccer
Sept. 12—Shelby Capllonch, Volleyball
Sept. 19 – Whitney Lopez, Soccer
Sept. 26 – Sara Taylor, Soccer
October 3 – Camren Todd, Men’s Cross Country
October 10 – Ajani Carter, Football
October 17 – David Cierny, Men’s Tennis
October 24 – McKenzie Hunninghake, Soccer
October 31 – Diera Walton, Soccer
Nov. 7 – Connor Coles, Football
Nov. 14 – Ike Larsen, Football
Nov. 21—Calvin Tyler Jr., Football
Nov. 28 – Shelby Capllonch, Volleyball
December 5 – Maria Carvalho, Women’s Basketball
December 12 – Sean BairstowMen’s Basketball
December 26 – Sean BairstowMen’s Basketball
Jan. 2 – Dan AkinMen’s Basketball
