Men’s Basketball Picks Up Blowout Win over UMA on Thursday Evening, 103-67

Orono, ME – The University of Maine men’s basketball team defeated the Moose of UMA on Thursday evening, 103-67.

The Black Bears got on the board early on in the contest as Ja’Shonté Wright-McLeish buried a three-pointer for the opening basket 44 seconds into the contest. The Black Bears never surrendered the lead or went into a tie for the rest of the contest.

Maine was in complete control during the first half, leading by double-double digits for the majority of the opening half.

Maine led 48-33 after the first half.

Jaden Clayton (9), Gedi Juozapaitis (9) and Peter Filipovity (8) led the Black Bears in scoring in the opening half. Tynes dished out six assists and Clayton dished out five assists in the opening 20. Filipovity led the Black Bears with four rebounds.

The Black Bears came out in the second half and continued their dominance on the evening as they grew their lead to over 30 points on the night.

The Black Bears picked up the win on the night, 103-67.

Peter Filipovity turned in a double-double performance as he scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Gedi Juozapaitis (14), Jaden Clayton (14), Ja’Shonté Wright-McLeish (13) and Kellen Tynes (12) all got into double-digits in scoring in the blowout win for the Black Bears.

Maine (5-4) is back in action on Sunday, Dec. 11 as they take is Merrimack College. That game is scheduled to tip-off at 1:00 PM

