Men’s Basketball Picked to Win Ivies in Preseason Media Poll

PHILADELPHIA – The University of Pennsylvania men’s basketball team was picked to finish first in the Ivy League’s 2022-23 Preseason Media Poll, which came from the votes of two members within each school’s media contingent. The poll was announced earlier today.

Penn—which finished third in the Ivy regular-season standings last year, then lost to Yale in an Ivy League Tournament semifinal—was selected by one point to finish first ahead of archrival Princeton. The Quakers and Defending Champion Tigers both got six first-place votes, with Penn receiving 111 voting points overall and Princeton getting 110. Yale was a close third, with 106 voting points and three first-place votes.

Harvard was picked fourth, gaining the final first-place vote and 86 voting points overall. Cornell (54 points) was picked fifth, barely ahead of Brown (53), while Dartmouth (31) was picked seventh and Columbia (25) was picked eighth.

This marks the first time Penn has been picked first in the Ivy’s preseason media poll since the 2006-07 season. That team, behind Ivy League Player of the Year Ibrahim Jaaber and fellow All-Ivy first-teamer Mark Zoller, won the Ivy title with a 13-1 record before losing to Texas A&M in the NCAA Tournament’s first round.

Penn Returns 14 players from last season’s roster, including its top four scorers in Jordan Dingle (20.8 ppg), Clark Slajchert (10.7), Max Martz (10.0) and Jonah Charles (6.7). Dingle was a unanimous first-team All-Ivy selection last season, one of just two All-Ivy players returning across the league along with Princeton’s Tosan Evbuomwan.

This marks the fifth year the Ivy League will hold a postseason tournament in men’s basketball. The top four teams in the regular-season standings will meet at Princeton’s Jadwin Gym the weekend of March 10-12 to determine the Ancient Eight’s NCAA Tournament bid.

In its seventh season under John R. Rockwell Head Coach of Men’s Basketball Steve Donahue , Penn opens the 2022-23 campaign on Monday, Nov. 7 at Iona. The Palestra home opener comes just six days later, when Towson visits The Palestra. The Quakers’ Ivy League opener is Monday, Jan. 2 when they travel to Brown.

2022-23 Ivy League Men’s Basketball Preseason Media Poll