Men’s basketball picked sixth in the Ivy Preseason Poll

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Brown men’s basketball team has been picked to finish sixth in the 2022-23 Ivy League Men’s Basketball Preseason Poll, as announced by the league office Wednesday.

The Bears are returning three starters from last season including the Ivy League Rookie of the Year in Kino Lilly Jr. Lilly finished last season in the top ten in the Ivy League in scoring (ninth), assists (10thth), steals (sixth), three-point percentage (fifth), and made Threes (third).

Penn was picked to finish first in the poll with 111 points (six first place votes), and were followed by Princeton (110, six first place votes), Yale (106), Harvard (86, one first place vote), Cornell ( 54), Brown (53), Dartmouth (31), and Columbia (25).

Brown opens its season on Nov. 7 at Vermont. The Bears will play their first home game on Nov. 10 against Colgate.

BROWN UNIVERSITY SPORTS FOUNDATION

The Brown University Sports Foundation (BUSF) is the lifeblood of the athletics program, and exists to enhance the student-athlete experience through philanthropic support from alumni, parents, fans and friends. A gift through the Sports Foundation makes an immediate impact on today’s Brown Bears and helps them to be their best in the classroom, in competition and most importantly in the community. To learn more about supporting the Bears, please click here.

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL

For the latest on Brown Athletics, please follow

@BrownU_Bears on Twitter, @BrownU_Bears on Instagram, like BrownUBears on Facebook and subscribe to the BrownAthletics YouTube channel.