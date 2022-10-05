Men’s Basketball Picked Second, Nolan Earns Preseason Honors

ATLANTA – The 2022-23 ASUN Men’s Basketball preseason Awards were announced on Wednesday, with redshirt-senior guard Kevio Nolan unanimously voted to the All-Conference team.

Jacksonville University men’s basketball was picked to finish second in the league in both the preseason coaches poll and media poll, receiving three and eight first place votes, respectively.

Nolan earned First Team All-Conference honors last season, after helping lead JU to its best season in over a decade. The Anniston, Ala. native led the team in scoring last season, averaging 13.9 points per game, and also paced the team in assists, dishing out over four per contest and 100 for the season. He tied for the team lead in total steals and was third in three-point percentage, while leading the ASUN Conference in assist-to-turnover ratio and free throw percentage.

They scored in double figures in 17 games, topping 20 points six times in total. He also had 10 games of five or more assists. Nolan registered his first career double-double on Feb. 3 at North Alabama, when he scored 20 points and grabbed 10 boards and added a second in the ASUN Championship Quarterfinal win over Central Arkansas. He scored a season-high 25 points, including a game-winning three pointer, vs. FGCU, dished out a career-high nine assists at Kennesaw State on Jan. 24 and collected five steals at Southern Miss on Dec. 14. He had a stretch of seven-straight games in double-figures in ASUN play and connected on five or more three-pointers in a game five times.

JU was picked to finish behind only Liberty in both preseason polls after a season in which the team won 21 games, 11 in conference play, to finish second in the ASUN East Division. The Dolphins made a run to the ASUN Basketball Championship Final last season, and Nolan and Jordan Davis both were named to the All-Tournament teams for their performances in the postseason. Those two both return along with four others who averaged 19 minutes per game or more last year.