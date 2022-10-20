Men’s Basketball Picked Ninth in America East Preseason Polls

ORONO, ME – The University of Maine men’s basketball team was picked to finish ninth in the America East preseason poll the conference announced on Thursday.

Vermont was picked to finish first in the America East after winning the conference a season ago. New America East member, Bryant, has been picked to finish second place in the conference, garnering two first place votes. UMass Lowell, Binghamton and UMBC are projected 3-5, with UAlbany, New Hampshire, NJIT and Maine rounding out the standings at 6-9.

Maine is coming off a season in which they went 6-23, 3-15 in conference play. The Black Bears are under new leadership this year as first time Head Coach, Chris Markwood is at the helm of the Black Bears.

Markwood and his new staff have brought in eight new players onto the 2022-23 roster, including two players via the transfer portal. The Black Bears are returning their number three and four scorers from a season ago in LeChaun Duhart (8.5) and Ja’Shonte Wright-Mcleish (7.4). Kristian Feierbergs Returns after being named conference Rookie of the Week twice in his first collegiate season.

2022-23 America East Men’s Basketball Preseason Poll

Well. School Points (1St Place Votes)

1. Vermont 63 (7)

2. Bryant 58 (2)

3. UMass Lowell 47

4. Binghamton 42

5. UMBC 40

6. UAlbany 25

7. New Hampshire 23

8. NJIT 14

9. Reputation 12

The Black Bears are set to begin their season on Monday, Nov. 7 as they travel to Nebraska to face the Cornhuskers. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:00 PM EST.

-UMaine-