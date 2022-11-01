Men’s basketball picked fourth in NCAC preseason poll

GRANVILLE, Ohio (November 1, 2022) – The 2022-23 men’s basketball preseason poll was just released by the North Coast Athletic Conference, and Denison University was ranked fourth. The Big Red received 54 total points while the College of Wooster (79 points; 7 first-place votes) was first, Ohio Wesleyan University (69 points; 1 first-place vote) was second and Wabash College (58 points; 1 first- place vote) was third. The Big Red finished three points ahead of Wittenberg University (51 points), who Denison defeated in the NCAC Tournament quarterfinals a year ago, in fifth place.

The Denison University men’s basketball team will enter its 2022-23 season with a young team that gained valuable playing time and experience a year ago. In addition to their 13 returning letter winners, the Big Red will lean on upperclassmen Will Hunter (8.5ppg) and Darren Rubin , the latter of whom was named a 2021-22 Honorable Mention All-NCAC selection after leading the team with 13.9 points per game. Looking to step into leadership roles with the team this year and improve upon their impressive freshman campaigns will be sophomores Ricky Radtke (9.5ppg, 6.4rbg), Tyler Miller (7.9 ppg), Scotty Dean (6.7ppg), Cameron Smith (3.8 ppg), Dre Rodgers (2.0ppg) and Gates Flynn .

Denison finished its 2021-22 season, its first full season under the direction of head coach Chris Sullivan , with a 13-13 overall record and an 11-7 record in the NCAC. The Big Red earned the No. 5 seed for the NCAC tournament before beating Coach Sullivan’s alma mater, No. 4-seeded Wittenberg University, 62-58 in the quarterfinals to advance to the NCAC semifinals, where they fell to No. 16 nationally-ranked and eventual NCAC Champion and NCAA Final Four participant Wabash College.

The Big Red will open their new 2022-23 season with three straight road games, beginning with No. 19 nationally-ranked Case Western Reserve University at 7:30 pm on Tuesday, November 8, and followed by games on back-to-back days at Bluffton University (Nov. 11) and Ohio Northern University (Nov. 12).

2022-23 Denison Men’s Basketball Season Outlook:

– Top returners: Will Hunter (Senior guard, 8.5ppg, 4.1rpg, 2.1 assists, .435 FG%, .302 3PT%), Darren Rubin (Junior guard, 13.9ppg, 3.2rpg, 2.3 assists, .406 FG%, .375 3PT%), Ricky Radtke (Sophomore guard, 9.5ppg, 6.4rpg, .562 FG%), Tyler Miller (Sophomore wing, 7.9ppg, 3.3rpg, .411 FG%, .324 3PFG%), Scotty Dean (Sophomore guard, 6.7ppg, 2.2rpg, .411 FG%, .394 3PFG%), Cameron Smith (Sophomore guard, 3.8 ppg, .448 FG%)

– Letter winners returning/lost: 13 returning/4 lost

– Starters returning: Will Hunter , Darren Rubin , Ricky Radtke , Tyler Miller

