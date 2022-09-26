Men’s Basketball Picked Fifth in CIAA Preseason Poll, Third in Division

BALTIMORE, Md. –The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Unveiled its 2022-23 preseason poll and all-conference teams at the 2022 CIAA Basketball Media Day, as Bowie State was picked to finish fifth by the league’s coaches and sports information directors Monday, Sept. 26.

Fayetteville State received six first place votes to repeat as conference Champions while Virginia Union, Winston-Salem State and Virginia State were picked second, third and fourth, respectively.

In the Northern Division, Bowie State was picked third behind Virginia Union and Virginia State. The Bulldogs finished the 2021-22 campaign 8-21 overall and 5-11 in league play under Darrell Brooks who became the programs all-time winningest Coach after reaching his 200th career win. Coach Brooks will enter his 13th season on Monday.

Bowie State Returns five players from last season including juniors Anthony Carpenter who was named to the CIAA All-Tournament Team after averaging 16 points during the tourney run. The Reisterstown, Md., native led the Bulldogs with a .462 three-point shooting percentage including 30 of his 50 shots made coming from behind the arc.

2022-23 CIAA Men’s Basketball Predicted Order of Finish

1. Fayetteville State University (6) 2. Virginia Union University (3) 3. Winston-Salem State University (1) 4. Virginia State University 5. Bowie State University (1) 6. Lincoln (PA) University 7. Shaw University 8. Livingstone College 9. Johnson C. Smith University 10. Elizabeth City State University 11. Claflin University 12. Saint Augustine’s University

First place votes in parenthesis

Southern Division

1. Fayetteville State 2.Winston-Salem State 3. Livingstone 4. Johnson C. Smith 5. Claflin 6. St. Augustine

Northern Division

1. Virginia Union 2. Virginia State 3. Bowie State 4. Lincoln (PA) 5. Shaw 6. Elizabeth City State

For the most up-to-date information on Bowie State University Athletics and its 13 varsity sports teams, please visit www.bsubuldogs.com.