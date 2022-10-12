Men’s Basketball Picked Eighth in GAC Preseason Coaches Poll

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – On Wednesday, the Great American Conference announced the results of its 2022-23 men’s basketball preseason coaches’ poll. Southern Nazarene received all 11 available first-place votes from the league’s head coaches to enter the season as the favorite.

A season ago, the Crimson Storm went 21-10 and reached the final of the 2022 GAC Championships. They return their All-GAC backcourt in Tyler McGhie and Adokiye Iyaye. McGhie made the First Team after averaging 16.3 points per game and shooting 40.7 percent from the 3-point arc. Iyaye added 13.9 points per game. Nick Davis added 10.0 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. They shot a GAC-leading 68.9 percent from the floor.

Henderson State took second in the voting followed by Oklahoma Baptist and Southeastern Oklahoma State. The Reddies return leading scorer in Alvin Miles and Honorable Mention All-GAC choice Malik Riddle.

The Bison won 20 games for the second-straight full season. They must replace four starters including three All-GAC honorees. Nigel Wilcox averaged 8.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and shot 58.3 percent from the floor.

Like the Bison, the Savage Storm lost four starters including GAC Player of the Year Adam Dworsky. Jett Sternberger averaged 16.4 points and shot 37.9 percent from the 3-point arc.

Northwestern Oklahoma State edged out Southwestern Oklahoma State by a single point for fifth place, followed by Arkansas Tech. The Rangers return All-GAC honorees Malik Parsons from Northwestern Oklahoma State and Larry White for first-year head Coach Robbie Harman. White led the team in scoring at 12.8 per game and he shot 52.8 percent from the field. Parsons added 12.5 points per game.

The Bulldogs pulled off three upsets as the No. 7 seed at the 2022 GAC Championships to claim the tournament title. Kamden Gipson Returns after averaging 11.3 points and 3.6 assists per game. The Wonder Boys’ Taelon Peter averaged 10.0 points on 50.3 percent shooting. He connected on 40.6 percent of his 3-point attempts.

Harding claimed eighth place, followed by Southern Arkansas. the bisons Taylor Currie earned Second-Team All-GAC honors after ranking in the top six in scoring, rebounding and field goal percentage. Logan Quinn ascends to head coach for the Muleriders after three years as an assistant to Andy Sharpe. Blake Rogers started all 30 games last season and averaged 10.4 points per game.

Arkansas-Monticello, East Central and Ouachita Baptist rounded out the poll. ECU features a new Coach in Daniel Wheeler.

The regular season begins on Friday, November 11 with 11 teams taking to the court in weekend tournaments. The 2023 GAC Championships take place from Thursday, March 2 through Sunday, March 5.