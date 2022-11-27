Men’s Basketball Outshot by California Baptist 77-61

RIVERSIDE, Calif.— Brian Taylor finished with a career and game-high 20 points and Jesse Zarzuela scored 16 points, but it was not enough as California Baptist shot 65 percent in the second half and outscored Central Michigan 23-11 over the game’s final 10 minutes to register a 77-61 men’s basketball win over the Chippewas Saturday evening at the CBU Events Center.

The contest concluded a seven-day, three-game road swing to California for Central Michigan as the Chippewas went 1-2 on the trip, including a 68-67 loss to High Point, an 82-66 win over Cal State Northridge, and tonight’s 77-61 loss.

In the second half, California Baptist converted 65.2 percent (15-23) of its field goal attempts and 66.7 percent (6-9) of its 3-point attempts. Meanwhile, Central Michigan was held to just three field goals in the game’s final 10 minutes and scored on four of its final 16 field goal attempts. CBU also outrebounded Central Michigan 48-27 and hit 11 3-pointers.

Taylor set career-highs for field goals (nine) and field goal attempts (19) and grabbed a team-high eight rebounds en route to his career-high 20 points. Sixteen of his 20 points were scored in the first half. On the other hand, Zarzuela scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half. They reached double-figure scoring for the fifth time in six games.

California Baptist (4-3) had three players reach double figure scoring. Tre Armstrong and Hunter Goodrick both scored 14 points apiece, while Riley Battin finished with 12 points. Reed Nottage and Taran Armstrong both added nine points apiece.

Two Jesse Zarzuela free throws cut California Baptist’s lead down to three points (53-50) with 11:12 to play. But it was all CBU after that point as the Lancers outscored the Chippewas 23-11 the rest of the way.

An 8-0 run fueled by Tre Armstrong gave CBU a 13-point lead (70-57) with 4:27 to play. Armstrong, who scored all eight points in the rally, hit a 3-pointer, followed that up with a layup, then hit a 3-pointer in the corner for a 70-57 advantage. After CMU’s Miroslav Stafl converted two free throws, Armstrong hit two free throws and a Timothy Igohefe layup gave the Lancers a 15-point lead (74-69) with 1:57 to go.

California Baptist held a small two-point lead at Halftime (33-31). The Lancers scored the game’s first seven points and then jumped out to a 14-6 lead in the first six minutes. But Central Michigan battled back with a 10-0 run to build a 16-14 lead with 9:22 to play in the first half. Taylor scored six straight points on a layup and two jumpers, then Max Ajerle scored on a steal and layup and Emil Skytta scored on a layup for a 16-14 advantage.

CMU grabbed a 28-25 lead when McCaskill hit a 3-pointer and Majerle scored on a layup, but Cal Baptist outscored CMU 8-4 to close out the half with a 33-31 at Halftime lead.

Central Michigan’s leading scorer and point guard Kevin Miller did not play. It was the second contest that he missed in the last three games.

Central Michigan (2-4) Returns home for three consecutive games as the Chippewas host Purdue Northwest on Tuesday at 7 pm, Alma on Saturday, Dec. 3, and Robert Morris on Wednesday, Dec. 7.