Men’s Basketball Outscores Tulane, 95-90

New Orleans, La. – The motto for New Orleans is “Laissez les Bon temps rouler,” which translates to “Let the good times roll.” And that was the story for the Fordham men’s basketball team today as a grad guard Darius Quisenberry and grad forward Khalid Moore each netted 23 points to lead the Rams to a 95-90 win over Tulane University in the Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse.

With the win, Fordham improves to 8-1 on the season while Tulane falls to 5-3.

Moore had ten rebounds to go with his 23 points for his second straight double-double while Quisenberry dished out four assists and four boards.

Senior center Rostyslav Novitskyi added 14 points and nine rebounds for the Rams while a freshman guard Will Richardson finished with a season-high eleven points.

The Rams trailed by eight at the break, 45-37, but opened the second half with a 14-2 run to take a 51-47 lead on a Kyle Rose three 2:40 into the second.

Fordham would get the lead to as many as eleven, 69-58, Midway through the half but the Green Wave chipped away at the Rams’ advantage, eventually getting it to three, 85-82, with 2:01 remaining, and would get as close as two, 92-90, with ten seconds left before Fordham hit three of four free throws to ice the game.

The Rams jumped out to a 7-0 lead over the first two minutes and led 13-6 with 15 minutes left in the half, but the Green Wave scored 12 unanswered points to take an 18-13 lead four minutes later.

Tulane built the lead to eleven, 33-22, with 5:35 left in the half but the Rams used a 13-4 run to cut the deficit to two, 37-35, on a Quisenberry pull up three at the 2:02 mar. But the Green Wave outscored the Rams 8-2 over the final two minutes of the half to take a 45-37 halftime lead.

Takeaways

• Khalid Moore is averaging 18.3 ppg and 7.3 rpg over the past four games.

• Abdou Tsimbila is averaging 10.0 ppg and 10.8 rpg over the past four games.

• Darius Quisenberry has scored in double figures in all eight games this year.

• The game was Fordham’s first win over a KenPom top 100 team since February 15, 2017, at Rhode Island.

• The 95 points scored by the Rams is the most against a Division I team since 2010.

• The Fordham bench outscored the Tulane bench, 25-15.

• There were only two lead changes in the game.

• Tulane had four three-shot free throws in the game.

• The game featured two teams with over 600 wins on their home court (Fordham has 673 and Tulane 680).

• It was Fordham’s first game in the “The Pelican State” sine the Rams played Tulane in the New Orleans Arena in 1999.

• The game time was moved from a Noon start to a 10:30 am (CST) tip due to Tulane hosting the AAC football Championship game against UCF.

• The 10:30 am start time was the earliest for a Fordham men’s basketball game in recent memory.

By the Numbers

9 – Season-high blocked shots by the Rams, led by four from Abdou Tsimbila .

11 – Points by freshman guard Will Richardson a season-high (previous high was seven vs. UNH).

15 – Offensive rebounds for Fordham, a season-high.

+21 – Junior guard Antrell Charlton’s +/- for the game.

21 – Free throws made by the Rams, tying their season-high.

58 – Second half points by Fordham, a season-high.

1,562 – All-time wins for the Rams.

1,797 – Career Collegiate points for Darius Quisenberry .

What’s Next?

• The Rams will host the Wagner College Seahawks in the historic Rose Hill Gym on Tuesday, December 6 at 7:00 pm

• It will be the 25th meeting between Fordham and Wagner on the hardwood, the first since 1981.

• The Rams lead the all-time series, 21-3.

• Fordham has taken the past two meetings, including a 69-52 win in the last meeting on February 16, 1981 in the Rose Hill Gym.