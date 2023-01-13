Men’s Basketball Outpaced by SEMO

Next Game: at SIUE 1/14/2023 | 5:30 p.m Jan. 14 (Sat) / 5:30 p.m at SIUE History

The Lindenwood men’s basketball team (7-11, 2-3 OVC) lost 94-71 to Southeast Missouri State (8-10, 3-2 OVC) on Thursday night in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

GAME OVERVIEW

The Lions played a solid game early, as Chris Childs hit a three pointer at the 15:52 mark to give Lindenwood a 7-6 advantage. Halfway through the opening frame, SEMO picked up the pace on offense as the Lindenwood offense struggled to keep pace with the sharp shooting Redhawks. The home team Redhawks took a 45-28 lead after 20 minutes of play, as they knocked down 7-of-13 from behind the arc.

Cam Burrell hit a three-point shot at the 15:01 mark of the second half to cut the deficit to 17 points, but the Redhawks continued to find success in the Offensive zone. SEMO built a 20-plus point lead and did not look back in the 94-71 win over Lindenwood. Lindenwood hit 6-of-8 from three-point range in the second half, but the effort fell shy on the road.

Childs had a great night shooting the ball, as he nailed six three pointers for a total of 22 points. Keenon Cole compiled 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field, while Burrell dropped 17 points with three assists.

QUOTABLE

“Tough one tonight on the road,” said head coach Kyle Gerdeman . “Without Kevin (Caldwell Jr.) doesn’t help us, but there are still plenty of things we have to be accountable, there are no excuses. We have another tough road game on Saturday and need to respond.”

GAME LEADERS

Chris Childs (22 PTS, 3 STL, 2 AST, 2 REB, 6-of-8 3FG)

Keenon Cole (18 PTS, 1 REB, 7-of-12 FG)

Cam Burrell (17 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 8-of-13 FG)

UP NEXT

The Lions head to Edwardsville, Ill. on Saturday to take on SIUE at 5:30 pm