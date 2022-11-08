Men’s Basketball Opens Season with Win over Dartmouth

Next Game: at University of Arkansas 11/11/2022 | 8:00 P.M WFUV (90.7 FM) Nov. 11 (Fri) / 8:00 PM at University of Arkansas

Gallery: (11-7-2022) MBB vs. Dartmouth

Bronx, NY – Fordham head men’s basketball Coach Keith Urgo waited a long time for tonight. Ever since he accepted a position as an Assistant Coach at Gonzaga High School in Washington, DC, he dreamed of being a college head coach. That dream came true Tonight as Urgo led the Rams to an 88-74 win over Dartmouth College in the Rose Hill Gym.

The Fordham offense was led by the grad student guard Darius Quisenberry who scored a team-high 20 points, while grad student forward Khalid Moore netted 18 in his Fordham debut, shooting 8-for-11 from the field and adding a game-high seven rebounds.

The Rams got off to a slow start, trailing 10-0 2:19 into the contest but netted the next ten points to knot the game at ten on a Quisenberry three at the 15:07 mark.

The Big Green took a five-point lead, 25-20, later in the first half before the Rams used a 17-5 run to a 37-30 lead on a Patrick Kelly basket with 4:21 remaining in the half.

Dartmouth opened the second half cutting the Fordham lead to two, 45-43, but 13 unanswered Fordham points made it a 58-43 game with 15:42 left.

Takeaways

• Urgo became the second straight Fordham head coach to win his debut.

• Last year, Kyle Neptune became the first Fordham head men’s basketball Coach to win in his debut since 1986 when Bob Quinn directed the 1986-1987 Squad to an 81-68 win over Monmouth.

• Seven members of Urgo’s family, along with numerous friends, were in attendance.

• Antrell Charlton (16) and Kyle Rose (11) also finished in double figures for the Rams.

• Freshmen Roman Dean and Will Richardson each scored their first Collegiate basket Tonight and freshman Elijah Gray scored his first Collegiate point on a free throw.

• The Rams are 78-36 (.684) in season openers since 1908, 83-20 ​​(.806) in home openers.

• The Rams have won their past two season openers and four of their past five.

• The 88 points scored by Fordham is the most in a season opener versus a Division I school since the Rams netted 95 against Yale in 1972.

• Fordham now leads the all-time series with Dartmouth, 6-5.

• It was the first meeting between the Rams and the Big Green since 1977.

• The Rams outrebounded Dartmouth, 35-28.

• The two teams combined to connect on 15 three-pointers in the first half but just four in the second.

• Fordham men’s basketball Hall of Famer David Maxwell was at the game along with former Ram Ivan Raut.

By the Numbers

7 – Blocks by Fordham, led by three from Rostyslav Novitiskyi.

18 – Points scored by grad student forward Khalid Moore one shy of his Collegiate career-high.

57.4% – Fordham’s field goal shooting percentage (35-61).

667 – All-time Fordham wins in the Rose Hill Gym.

1,547 – All-time wins for Fordham.

What’s Next?

• The Rams travel to Fayetteville, Arkansas for their first road game of the year as they face the tenth-ranked University of Arkansas Razorbacks on Friday, November 11 at 8:00 pm (EST) in Bud Walton Arena.

• It will be the third meeting between the Rams and the Razorbacks.

• Fordham took the first meeting, 80-73, in the 1967 All-College Tournament in Oklahoma, while Arkansas was victorious in the second, 62-61, at the 1983 Great Alaska Shootout

• The Rams are 6-18 all-time against teams currently in the SEC.

• It will be Fordham’s 15th game against a current member of the SEC, the first since a game at Mississippi in 2013.